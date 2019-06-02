New Apex Legends Mode Is Only for Elite Players

There’s a new mode coming to Apex Legends this week, but it’s not one that will be accessible to everyone. That’s because if you want to even hope to access the mode, you’ll have a be a winner, or at least be close to being a winner. It’s called the “Apex Elite Queue,” and it’s only available for players who can consistently find themselves in the top five contenders in a match. If you fit that bill, you’ll be able to play against other players of the same caliber in a best-of-the-best matchup.

Apex Elite Queue was revealed by Respawn Entertainment not long ago and is said to be released on June 4th, according to the studio. The special queue for winners is being added as part of an event called “The Legendary Hunt” which will last for two weeks. The other parts of The Legendary Hunt which were described by Respawn will last for two weeks throughout the duration of the event, so it looks as though this queue will be temporary as well.

Respawn’s preview of the Apex Elite Queue can be found below.

Apex Elite Queue

Test yourself against the best with the Apex Elite queue. Make it to the Top 5 in any match to earn your way into a select queue full of other Top 5 winners.

Here’s the catch: in order to continue playing in the queue you will have to keep placing in the Top 5.

There aren’t any specific rewards attached to winning games in the Apex Elite Queue – at least not any rewards which have been revealed so far – so it looks like bragging rights will be your motivation for getting into and staying in the elite rotation. Premade teams will likely reign supreme here since coordination is and will be key to winning, so expect to see a lot of other premade squads if you find yourself in an Elite Queue.

Back it March, hints about a ranked mode were datamined from the game’s files. Respawn has warned against looking too far into these datamines in the past and said things are often left in the files that may never fully come to Apex Legends, though perhaps this Apex Elite Queue is some sort of preview of what’s to come. It could just be a competitive, limited-time event though.

Respawn also revealed more details about its plans for Season 2’s battle pass and the skins we’ll see throughout that season.