New Blair Witch Trailer Reveals Nintendo Switch Release Date

✖

A new trailer for the official Blair Witch game has revealed its Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite release date. Alongside the new look at the horror game, Polish developer Bloober Team -- the studio behind the likes of Layers of Fear and Observer -- revealed that Switch users will be called to the woods on June 25, when Blair Witch hits the Nintendo console for $30 and with an "M" for "Mature" rating.

In addition to all of this, Bloober Team also confirmed that the game on Switch will include the "Good Boy Pack" update, which offers players the ability to personalize their canine companion's fur attributes, eye color, and collar, along with additional Bullet animations. It will also come packing the "Super Rex" mini-game as well.

Meanwhile, as you would expect, the game will support what makes the Nintendo Switch unique, which is its three ways of play: TV Mode, Handheld Mode, and Tabletop Mode. It will also support HD Rumble and have Touch Screen Support.

As for the game itself, it debuted last August via the Xbox One and PC, before coming to the PS4 in December. And now it's coming to Nintendo Switch. Upon release, the game was a bit divisive. Some really loved it, praising its unique psychological horror. However, others were less impressed, which is why it has a somewhat underwhelming Metacritic score.

Below, you can read more about the first-person, story-driven psychological horror game based on the cinematic lore of Blair Witch.

"It’s 1996. A young boy disappears in the Black Hills Forest near Burkittsville, Maryland. As Ellis, a former police officer with a troubled past, you join the search. What starts as an ordinary investigation soon turns into an endless nightmare as you confront your fears and the Blair Witch, a mysterious force that haunts the woods…"

For more news, rumors, leaks, and all other types of coverage on the Nintendo Switch, be sure to check out all of our past and all of our most recent articles covering the console, and everything related to it, by clicking right here.

In the most recent and related news, three new Nintendo Switch games have been made free, but there's a small catch. Meanwhile, multiple Switch games recently leaked, courtesy of Amazon.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.