Nintendo Switch Makes 3 Games Free, But There's a Small Catch

Three Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite games are now 100 percent free on the Nintendo eShop, but there's a small catch. Until this Saturday, May 30, all Switch and Switch Lite owners can download these three games for free: Lydia, Soul Searching, and EQQO. The catch is you need to own either Blazing Bleaks or Mana Spark in order to cop any of the new free games.

This offer is only available until May 30 in North America, Europe, and Oceania. This means the moment May 31 hits, all three will revert back to their normal price. Together, all three games normally cost $20.

That said, it's important to note, you will need to use the same account in the same region in order for this to work. If you copped Blazing Bleaks or Mana Spark via a North American account, you won't be able to cop the freebies with anything but the same North American account. At the moment of publishing, Blazing Bleaks is available for $15 while Mana Spark will set you back $10.

Below, you can read more about all three free games, as well as peep trailers for each:

Lydia: "Explore the thought-provoking memories of a child with drunk and broken parents. Based on real experience, this award-winning story makes no compromise."

Soul Searching: "Embark on a single or multiplayer survival adventure made of meaningful encounters with others...and yourself. Sail away from your homeland, visit new islands, discover the stories of their people, and learn about souls."

EQQO: "The heartening tale of a mother, a blind child, and an Egg - voiced and captioned in many languages. A multi-layered story full of symbols and metaphors about hope, love, nature, and everything that connects us."

