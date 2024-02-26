Boxer Oscar De La Hoya Seemingly Teasing New EA Sports Fight Night Game

After developer Electronic Arts launched EA Sports UFC 4 in 2020, there were rumors that the team would finally go back to the Fight Night series. Largely due to the rise of UFC, that series had been dormant since 2011, so fans were understandably excited by those rumors. Unfortunately, it was announced relatively soon after that work on a new Fight Night game had been "paused" while the developer worked on EA Sports UFC 5. That game launched last year, and now there's renewed hope that something might be happening on the Fight Night front thanks to a few intriguing tweets from former boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

EA Sports Fight Night Might Be Making Its Comeback

Wow time flies. Best selling boxing game ever! Over 6 million copies sold. Huge announcement soon regarding game sector. pic.twitter.com/6MGTPHaWGa — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) February 21, 2024

Oscar De La Hoya first started hinting about a new Fight Night several days ago when he tweeted an image of the Fight Night Round 3 cover and said, "Huge announcement soon regarding game sector." Of course, this could be a completely different project in the video game space. After all, games like Undisputed are trying to fill the void left by Fight Night. If De La Hoya is coming to that project, he could be using the Fight Night covers to tease that announcement.

However, it seems more likely that he's using this to tease something from Electronic Arts. After all, we already know that a project in the series was in the works as of a few years ago. Now that UFC 5 is out and seemingly in a relatively stable spot, it's possible that the developers may have moved on to Fight Night Round 5 (or whatever the developers decide to call it). Either way, De La Hoya makes it clear that something is happening soon. He's since followed that original tweet up with a second shot of a Fight Night Round 3 cover, though this one doesn't hint at any announcements. Something is coming. We just don't know what that's going to be. Hopefully, it's announced sooner rather than later.

What Will The Next Fight Night Game Look Like?

It's impossible to know the exact direction EA Sports would take with a new Fight Night game. That said, the stand-up fighting in recent UFC games gives us a good idea of how a Fight Night game might feel. The developers even introduced "Stand and Bang" mode in UFC 4, which lets fighters stay on their feet and trade blows, similar to how you might in a boxing match. Regardless, the Fight Night games were always heavily focused on the career mode, especially Fight Night Champion. It seems fair to assume we'll likely see some type of career story take center stage once again, with the option to jump online and fight against human players.