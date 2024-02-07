UFC 5 Patch Notes Include New Fighters, Balance Changes in Next Update

A new update is coming to EA Sports UFC 5 this week, and players can expect a mix of fixes, changes, and new content. Most significantly, the game is adding three new fighters: Maycee Barber (#6 WFW), Bryce Mitchell (#10 FW), and Joe Pyfer. The update won't go live until February 8th, at which point it will be available on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The update will be available starting at 10 a.m. PT, and players will be happy to know that no downtime is expected ahead of launch. Full patch notes from the game's official website can be found below:

LAUNCH DATE/TIME AND LAUNCH DOWNTIME

Feb. 8, 2024, at 10 am PT / Launch Downtime: None

NEW FIGHTERS

Maycee Barber (#6 WFW)

Bryce Mitchell (#10 FW)

Joe Pyfer

UFC 298 FIGHT WEEK CHALLENGES AND NEW ALTER EGOS

These will be added on Feb. 13, 2024

STRIKING

Increased the short-term stamina cost of blocked, missed, and evaded strikes in the stand-up. The long-term stamina cost is also increased, even though its ratio stays the same. The math for the increase is a bit nuanced, but here is a "before and after" example of a strike that would cost 10 stamina on a clean hit. Hit: 10 to 10 (unchanged) Blocked: 11.5 to 11.75 Missed: 17.5 to 18 Evaded: 26.5 to 27.75

Fixed an issue with ground and pound strike-tracking.

Reduced the damage of Full Guard Postured Up strikes to the head by 20%.

Reduced the frequency of leg kick checks by the AI.

Reduced the frequency of ground and pound elbows by the AI.

GRAPPLING

Improved the AI's use of the Struggle in Submissions on higher difficulty levels.

Increased the differences in submission tactics between different fighting styles. For instance, fighters focusing on ground and pound will more likely use submission attacker transitions to get to ground and pound positions.

Fixed a camera issue on late denials against pulling guard.

MISC. ADDITIONS AND UPDATES

New vanity rewards

Updated Online Career mode to award move XP from more gameplay events (e.g., Knockdowns, stuns, KOs, etc.)

Fixed Bobby Green's stance.

Fixed a variety of visual glitches in the Store tab

Fixed various text inaccuracies across several modes

Fixed a rare crash in practice mode.

Fixed a rare crash in gameplay.

Fixed a rare crash when attempting to restart a fight.

We won't know until tomorrow how these changes come across in the game, but UFC 5 fans are already reacting to the patch notes online. Notably, many players are sharing the fighters that they'd still like to see added, including Geoff Neal and Benoit Saint-Denis. Hopefully the developers will add these two in the next update, but for now players will have to settle for the latest batch of newcomers!

Are you looking forward to tomorrow's UFC 5 update? Which of these new fighters are you most looking forward to? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!