New ‘Fallout Miami’ Update Teases a New Faction and Killer Tunes

There are so many amazing projects out there from passionate fans that we can’t help but to share the wealth with other ambitious fans! One of those projects takes Bethesda’s Wasteland to all new heights is that of Fallout Miami and now we’ve got a brand new video as well as a new February update from the team!

This is a project we’ve been covering for awhile now and one we’re super excited to see more of. In the latest developer update from the passionate team of modders, we get a look at some of the different factions as well as other unique content that the Miami experience will have to offer.

If the “killer tunes” part of that headline grabbed you then you’re in luck because the team shared a new video, seen below, with a track composed by George M. called Dreamer’s Delight and it definitely puts the “delight” in delightful:

The team also showed off some awesome new animations, seen here, that teases a new faction that they haven’t fully revealed yet: the Nuclear Patriots! They definitely seem to harness that hardcore punk vibe which is a vibe many who are currently playing Fallout 76 are very familiar with.

The team also shared some of the Sunshine Cove’s history, mentioning “Before the bombs fell, Sunshine Cove was the Sunshine Hotel & Casino—a palace of luxury frequented not only by Miami’s wealthiest but also by people of prominence from around the world. Actors, musicians, fat cats of business of both legitimate and not. Hotel & Casino doesn’t just mean rooms and roulette tough, it would often also imply the involvement of the mob. The pearl in Miami’s oyster is no exception.”

They added, “Back before the Great War, the Cubanos represented a tight-knit community of Cuban elites who has fled the Chinese backed communist revolution in their island home. With a combination of dealings both over and under the table, they took an opportunity to make hay where the sun shined and gained a controlling interest in the hotel while helping it reach the height of its popularity and prestige.

“While the Cubanos partially managed the business directly, they left most of the responsibility in the capable hands of one Mr. Goodman, who made sure everything was running smoothly and ensured that even the hotel’s legitimate side made a tidy profit.”

Eventually the Sunshine Hotel and Casino became the Sunshine Cove after being hit with devastation and riots galore.

Interested in learning more and maybe even becoming a part of the team? Check out their full website right here to learn even more!

