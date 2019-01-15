‘Fortnite’ Update Adds New Items, Creative Changes, And Tons of Bug Fixes

The latest update is now live for Fortnite on all platforms, and though we’ve shared some of the bigger parts of the latest patch in our previous coverage, there are those that might want to know everything that’s new in both Battle Royale and Save the World. For those looking for every fix, every in-game tweak, we’ve got you covered.

As far as new items go, Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode has added two major ones. The first being a Scoped Revolver that packs a mean punch, but with a precision twist. The second is another attempt at the the Glider Redeploy feature, though this time as an item and not an automatic game mechanic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Gliders can be found hidden throughout the map as a new item and they each come with 10 charges. For what else is new for Battle Royale’s weapons and Items:

Added Gliders, an item that grants Glider redeploy. This item takes up an inventory slot and can be found from normal loot sources. Gliders do not need to be selected to deploy. Activate them by pressing your jump button while in mid-air. Rarity is Rare. Gliders come with 10 charges. Each deploy uses a charge. When all charges are used the item disappears. Glider redeploy does not consume a charge when using a Launch Pad, Rifts-to-Go, or respawning in a Limited Time Mode. Found from floor loot, chests, Vending Machines, and Supply Llamas.

Minigun adjustments Added an overheating mechanic. Overheat occurs after approximately 6 seconds of continuous fire. Reduced the wind-up time by 37%. Updated the audio for the Minigun.

Rarity color adjustments Balloons changed from Epic to Rare. Stink Bomb changed from Epic to Rare. Scoped AR decreased from Rare/Epic to Uncommon/Rare.

The following projectile-based weapons now have the same projectile trajectory as the Heavy Sniper Rifle: Bolt Action Sniper Rifle Suppressed Sniper Rifle Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle Hunting Rifle

Weapon first-shot accuracy now works with icy feet and while on ziplines.

The reticle center dot on Scoped Rifles has been reduced in size. This will mitigate situations where it appears you’re on your target but still miss the shot.

Trap drop chance adjustments Total drop chance of Traps from floor loot increased from 3.98% to 4.73%. Cozy Campfire Drop chance from floor loot increased from 0.26% to 0.73%. Drop chance from Loot Llamas increased from 6.63% to 15.47%. Launch Pad Drop chance from floor loot increased from 0.53% to 0.98%. Drop chance from Loot Llamas increased from 13.25% to 20.77%. Mounted Turret Drop chance from floor loot decreased from 0.8% to 0.73%. Drop chance from Loot Llamas decreased from 20.42% to 15.47%.

Small shields max stack size has been decreased from 10 to 6.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that could cause you to lose the ability to switch weapons if firing a Grappler while crashing a vehicle or interacting with an object during travel.

Fixed a bug where your ability to fire would be delayed after discarding a Grappler.

Removed the ability to ride or be pushed by a Grappler due to the ability for players to move fast enough to cause network issues.

Fixed Balloons not being popped by explosions.

Fixed issue causing odd dynamite size/scaling when picking it up and re-throwing.

When a player is eliminated by Down-But-Not-Out bleed-out damage, the elimination distance is calculated from the original down location rather than the distance when they are fully eliminated.

Fixed an issue that could cause Scoped Rifles to have full accuracy earlier than intended.

Fixed an issue where the center dot of the reticle while scoped did not line up with the center dot while unscoped.

Fixed dynamite re-throw ability from being canceled by changing weapons or being a vehicle passenger.

Players will no longer receive credit for a “No Scope” in the elimination feed if they use a scope to eliminate a player.

The gameplay has also seen a significant increase in bug fixes and player feedback-driven updates:

Zipline improvements Added the ability to change direction via player movement input button. Just move in the direction you’d like to go while riding a zipline, no jumping required. Rather than moving at max speed as soon as entering the zipline, players will now accelerate over time to reach that max speed. Destruction effects have been turned back on while riding a zipline. Players will destroy the nearby player buildings before attaching to the zipline so their path becomes clear

Added a third decimal place for mouse/controller sensitivity to allow for more granular values.

To help with situations where walls are built mostly underground, we’ve added functionality where an extra piece will be built for free on top of that piece. This occurs when the wall piece is showing less than 30% above ground.

Gamepad Sensitivity Building sensitivity change also applies to edit mode.

Editing will no longer interrupt gun fire and pickaxe swings.

Corn stalks will no longer block gunfire.

Editing a structure will now begin without waiting for a response from the server. This should cut down on ghost shots before editing and make it a smoother experience. Confirming the edit will still require sending data to the server and be impacted by high ping or poor server performance.

Vehicle impact damage to a player will now respect shields instead of directly applying to player health.

When a plane explodes due to any reason, it will now deal damage to both passengers and pilots. This damage no longer ignores shields.

Infinite dab is even more infinite…Dab for 11 hours instead of 10 hours in the lobby.

Adjusted map art to more accurately represent player & marker positions.

Textures of props used in emotes are now pre-streamed so scorecard and other emotes that use props will have less chance of using a low-resolution texture.

X-4 Stormwing passengers now have the same Hold to Exit functionality as pilots.

Bug Fixes

Fixed instances of glider redeploy not deploying when exiting a Stormwing.

Fixed grenade throw animations not playing the follow-through when watching other players throw a grenade.

Fixed the preview length on many emotes in the lobby to hear the full music track.

Completing the “Play a match with a friend” Daily Challenge now correctly counts towards other quests that require completing daily challenges.

Fixed players not being able to destroy the Boombox from certain distances.

Fixed some issues with ziplines Players will no longer be flung across the map or get in broken animation states. A cooldown has been added to ensure jump spamming will not allow players with mild network issues to fall through the zipline collision. The zipline magnet will no longer remain over players heads. Players no longer fall when colliding with enemy structures. Players no longer dismount ziplines at steep angles when under bad network conditions.

Fixed an issue where players would sometimes take 2 instances of impact damage from getting hit by the X-4 Stormwing.

Damage numbers when shooting Mounted Turrets now properly displays as vehicle damage instead of player damage.

Players who are emoting on the starter island will no longer continue emoting after jumping from the Battle Bus.

Gliders and Umbrellas will no longer appear sideways or misaligned when dropping from the Battle Bus.

To learn more about what’s different with the Creative mode, including new Prefabs, you can check out our previous coverage here.

Save the World

Weekly Frostnite Challenge 3: New Wave Holiday Enemy waves send a large horde of the same enemy type at you. Players need to eliminate a specific number of enemies of that type to progress to the next wave. Available on January 16 at 7 PM ET.

Weekly Frostnite Challenge 3 Quest rewards include: Challenge Banner 3 Ice Queen Outlander Snowflake Tickets

The 14 Days of Fortnite event has ended and the Quests are no longer available.

Added a new Power Level 128 zone in Frostnite for end-game players. This zone will be available to players who have reached the end of Twine Peaks Earn a new Reward Banner for completing all 30 waves of Frostnite in a 128 Power Level zone!

Increased Frostnite XP, Gold, and Ticket rewards, especially at later waves, to better incentivize longer survival times.

Replaced Transform Key and Schematic rewards with Perk-UP and RE-PERK in higher difficulty Frostnite zones.

Changed which Storm Shield Defense quests unlock the Frostnite zones, so players should see more appropriately leveled zones.

Mission map adjustments Missions are no longer locked behind old side quests. They are now unlocked by quests in the main campaign. Key story-specific missions can no longer have mission alerts on them.



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with Anomalies which would not allow players who joined in progress to collect the shards.

Fixed a Deliver the Bomb mission issue to allow players to build through the upper part of the launcher.

Players who join (or re-join) late will now receive any benefits from activated BluGlo Pylons.

Fixed an issue causing the Stabilize the Rift device not to shut off the correct visual laser impact fx when the laser is destroyed.

Removed the difficulty pylon from the Protect the Servers landmark mission.

Refuel the Homebase missions now have a chance to spawn Elemental and Mutant Storm Mission Alerts.

Fixed Play With Others Custom option to work for players with high power ratings.

Players see what items are eligible for reset by toggling the option from the bottom bar of the Manage Schematic and Manage Hero screens.

Added a confirmation dialog after unslotting a collection book item, telling the player that the item has been added to their inventory.

Added a HUD element showing the ‘Exit Vehicle’ bound key while using the ROSIE turret.

Bug Fixes

Fixed issue where certain menus would not unlock in the main menu, preventing players from progressing through the storyline.

Fix for store summary buttons not properly setting their recycle/retire state.

Fixed an issue that can disable the ability to navigate on the map.

Fixed the Research screen showing research point collection when opening and closing the details panel.

Updated the Survivor squad management screen to hide the cycle squad buttons when only 1 squad is unlocked.

Disabled the evolution confirmation button when hovering over evolution options that are disabled.

Flag Banners in mission end screen should display correct icon and color for all players.

Fixed reticle and ammo count not updating after using Shadow Stance.

Fixed issue with the quest play button playing its animation at incorrect times.

Placeholder weapon icon no longer appears in the hotbar if a player drops or recycles weapon while in R.O.S.I.E. turret.

In Frostnite, fixed text formatting of HUD wavelength objectives.

Players should no longer get stuck in the end game screen when leaving an SSD mission in the middle of the game.

New Heroes

The Ice King will be available in the Event Store. Legendary variant of the Hotfixer subclass. Available on January 16 at 7 PM Eastern Time.

The Ice Queen is available as a week 3 Frostnite challenge quest reward. Legendary variant of Striker subclass. Available to earn from January 16 at 7 PM ET until January 23 at 7 PM ET.



Any Hero that had Damage Resistance Perks converted to Armor Perks in the v7.10 update is eligible for an Item Reset. If you choose to reset a hero this will return the hero to level 1, and all XP and evolution materials invested into the hero will be refunded Note that this reset option will be forfeited if any new resources are invested into the hero, or if the hero is slotted into the collection book.



Note: Each Hero will be unique when the new Hero Loadout launches

Bug Fixes

The Outlander Llama Fragment Ability will again fall to its knees when it has been destroyed.

Weapons

Eligible items (e.g., heroes and schematics that have been updated) can be reset back to level 1 from the inspect screen via the “Item Reset” feature.

Players can get a full refund of all XP, evolution materials, and Perk-UP invested when Recycling, Retiring or Transforming an item that undergoes a significant balance or design change. This does not include RE-PERK spent to change one perk into another. This does not include Flux spent to increase the rarity of an item. This option becomes available when a Schematic, Hero or other item undergoes a significant balance or design change. These items will then be be tagged as “eligible for a reset” and can be refunded.

Increased RE-PERK rewards from the following sources: Mission Rewards: +67% Perk Caches: +67% Mission Alerts: +55%.

Reduced RE-PERK costs for changing non-elemental Perks by 40%.

Front-end crafting will now remove items from the lowest quantity stack first.

Enabled resets for the Six Feet Under shovel, as well as any weapons that had Damage Resistance Perks converted to Armor Perks. This only applies to weapons which are above level 1 or have Armor Perks above their default level as of v7.20. This does not apply to Medieval weapons which were introduced after the Armor update. If you choose to reset the item it will return to level 1, and reduce the rarity of all perks to their starting levels. The XP, evolution materials, and Perk-UP invested in those upgrades will be refunded. Note that the reset option will be forfeited if any resources are invested into the weapon, or if the item is slotted into the collection book.



Bug Fixes