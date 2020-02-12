New Free SNES and NES Games Announced for Nintendo Switch Online

Today, Nintendo announced that not one, not two, not three, but four new SNES and NES games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online on February 19. More specifically two NES games, Shadow of the Ninja and Eliminator Boat Duel, and two SNES games, Pop’n TwinBee and Smash Tennis. And like every previous Nintendo Switch Online addition, they will be 100 percent free to anyone who is subscribed to the service, which costs $20 a year.

For those that don’t know: Nintendo Switch Online is the Nintendo Switch’s version of PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold. As a subscriber, you not only get free SNES and NES games every once in awhile, but the ability to back up your games in the cloud, special offers, and most importantly, online play.

Below, you can read more about each title, courtesy of official pitches of each from Nintendo:

Pop’n TwinBee: “The sixth game in the TwinBee series, this vertically scrolling shooter takes place in a cute, poppy setting. TwinBee and WinBee hear that the great Dr. Murdock has lost his wits, so they set off to return him to his normal self. This game was originally released in Japan and Europe in 1993, but this will be its first release in the U.S.”

Smash Tennis: “In Smash Tennis, the controls may be simple, but there’s plenty of room for skill! With strong shots, weak shots, lobs and eight different court types, you can develop all sorts of approaches, unlocking the deep strategies of tennis. This game was originally released in Japan in 1993 and Europe in 1994, but this will be its first release in the U.S.”

Shadow of the Ninja: “In the midst of disorder and oppression, two shadow warriors rise to the people’s cry for help. Choose to play as one of two ninja masters from the Iga clan as they infiltrate enemy front lines. Master tactics of stealth as you acquire additional weapons and power-ups in order to overthrow an evil emperor and destroy his wicked empire, solo or with a friend.”

Eliminator Boat Duel: “In this powerboat racing game, get behind the wheel of one of the fastest machines on the water to earn boatloads of in-game cash. Drivers earn thousands of dollars for competing, and you’ll use your winnings to repair and upgrade your boat to push your competitive edge to its maximum. A little aggression goes a long way – just try not to get sunk yourself, or you’ll be swimming back to dry land.”

