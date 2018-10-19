New ‘Kingdom Hearts 3’ Screenshots Reveal Hercules World and ‘Twilight Town’

Shortly after the recent leak showing off the Hercules world in Kingdom Hearts 3, Square Enix has finally revealed a closer look at some of our favourite characters – including the man himself! We even got a few snapshots at the returning TWilight Town

We can see Sora meet up once more with the zero-to-hero Hercules as well as the gorgeous Meg and Hades himself. Plus, you have to have a little papa in there with the PG-version of the Mighty Zeus!

The Hercules world is a staple to the franchise so we knew it would be in the highly anticipated third entry, but we’re excited to see these familiar faces nonetheless. It’s been so long since we’ve gotten to reunite with some of our favourite characters in the Kingdom Hearts universe and each sneak peek we get gets us all the more excited for the upcoming adventure!

And of course you can’t forget the return of Twilight Town and some familiar faces from back in Kingdom Hearts 2:

As for Sora and the crew, Kingdom Hearts 3 will be arriving on January 25, 2019 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players.

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship and light vs. darkness as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney and Pixar worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, an unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Sora, Donald, and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to overcome tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”

Worried about the ability to play catch up before release? Don’t be. Director Tetsuya Nomura previously sat down with the team over at VG247 to talk about the upcoming game and how they are helping making it easier to follow along with the many, many plot changes the overall narrative has seen.

“We have included several elements in Kingdom Hearts 3 to explain the story and get newcomers up to speed the minimum required level of understanding, including a series of videos to explain the story so far at the start of the game,” Nomura told the site. “I would be delighted if people who played Kingdom Hearts 3 took an interest in the series overall and went back to play the previous games as well.”