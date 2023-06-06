New Mortal Kombat 1 Characters Teased Before Gameplay Reveal

Ed Boon, the co-creator of Mortal Kombat and creative director of Mortal Kombat 1, has seemingly teased some new characters ahead of the game's gameplay reveal at the Summer Games Fest showcase this Thursday. Not only will Mortal Kombat fans be treated to their first actual look at the game and how it plays this week, but more of the game's roster will presumably be revealed in the trailer or at least that's the expectation and what the aforementioned Boon seems to be teasing on Twitter.

Using the social media website, Boon tweeted a roster of Mortal Kombat characters from a classic game, noting "Some making their way back into action.." This text is followed by an emoji that looks a lot like a reptile. And featured in the image is Reptile, so it looks like a Reptile return after missing out on Mortal Kombat 11 is a safe bet.

What's worth noting about the tease is the use of "some," which implies that not every character in the image below is making a return. This is worth keeping in mind as you speculate and prepare your expectations, as many of the characters below are fan-favorites.

Some making their way back into action.. 🐉 pic.twitter.com/WtnKOlxmTK — Ed Boon (@noobde) June 6, 2023

There's nothing to the Ed Boon tweet itself that links this to Thursday's gameplay trailer, however, a reply from the official Summer Games Fest Twitter account suggests that this new tease and the Thursday trailer are linked.

👀🔥 — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) June 6, 2023

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to release worldwide on September 19 via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch. For more coverage on the highly-anticipated Mortal Kombat game -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest speculation -- click here.

"Discover a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe created by the Fire God Liu Kang. Mortal Kombat 1 ushers in a new era of the iconic franchise with a new fighting system, game modes, and fatalities," reads an official blurb about the game. "Fight through a brand new story featuring your favorite Mortal Kombat characters like you've never seen them before."