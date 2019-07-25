New Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Colors Are up for Pre-Order

Earlier this month, Nintendo announced two new color options for Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers: Blue/Neon Yellow and Neon Purple/Neon Orange with a release date set for October 4th. However, if you’re interested in picking either of these options up, today would be the day to do it.

Pre-orders for the Blue/Neon Yellow Joy-Cons and the Neon Purple/Neon Orange Joy-Cons are live on Amazon for $79.99. Despite the high price tag, these will likely become more difficult to get as we approach the release date (especially the purple / orange combo) so reserve a pair while you can. Keep in mind that you won’t be charged until they ship. They will also come in very handy for Nintendo’s new Switch console…

Indeed, Nintendo should be opening up pre-orders for the Switch Lite any day now (arrives on September 20th). It doesn’t actually do any switching, there are no Joy-Cons (though it can connect to extra controllers – see above), and the screen is smaller at 5.5-inches. However, the Lite does offer the same fundamental handheld experience as the standard Switch at a price point that’s $100 cheaper. It’s also more portable, has a better battery life, more color options, and an actual D-pad. These features combine to make the Lite attractive as a second Switch console, a console for kids, or a console for people that simply don’t care about playing on the TV.

At the time of writing, Nintendo Switch Lite listings are up but not active in gray / turquoise / yellow. A Pokemon Sword and Shield version of the Lite console featuring Zacian and Zamazenta is was also listed but removed.

You can go into further detail comparing the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite right here. Note that future packaging will indicate whether a given video game can function in handheld mode. Naturally, that’s going to be a required feature for a handheld-only console.

Keep in mind that Nintendo is also expected to release an updated standard Nintendo Switch model in August with improved battery life.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.