New Pokemon Snap Videos Showcase the Game's Free Update

On August 3rd, New Pokemon Snap will receive a free update on Nintendo Switch, giving players three new locations to explore, and 20 new Pokemon to discover. In anticipation of this release, The Pokemon Company's Japanese Twitter account has shared three new videos showcasing each of these locations: Secret Side Path, Mightywide River, and Barren Badlands. These videos are all on the shorter side (just 40 seconds each), but players hoping to go into the update with little knowledge might want to avoid them, just in case. For everyone else, this should offer a fun tease ahead of the incoming content!

The Secret Side Path video can be found embedded below, while the Mightywide River video can be found right here and Barren Badlands right here.

The Secret Side Path location is where players will have the opportunity to shrink down to a much smaller size. In the video, we can see much larger takes on popular Pokemon like Wurmple, Emolga, and more. The perspective change looks like it will offer a lot of great opportunities for taking pictures, and it almost seems like a throwback to the anime episode Island of the Giant Pokemon. Meanwhile, the other two videos showcase a number of Pokemon that are new to the game, including Tepig, Swalot, Psyduck, and more.

New Pokemon Snap already offered a significant amount of content when it launched earlier this year, and this update should give players a lot more to enjoy. So far, fans seem pretty excited about the prospect of going back to the game's Lental region! Hopefully the new content will live up to the hype.

