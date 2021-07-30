New Pokemon Snap's Update Has Fans Excited to Return to the Game
Earlier today, Bandai Namco revealed that New Pokemon Snap will be getting a free update on Nintendo Switch. The game released at the end of April, and many fans assumed that the base game wouldn't be accompanied by any additional content. However, it seems that three new areas are being added to the game. There will also be 20 new Pokemon, including Mew, Feraligatr, Psyduck, and more. This proved to be a very welcome surprise for fans, and many took to social media to share their happiness with the news. It seems like a lot of players will be revisiting the game when the update drops on August 3rd!
Are you looking forward to this New Pokemon Snap update? Which Pokemon are you hoping to see added? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about New Pokemon Snap!
Just when you thought you were done, they pull you back in.
I’m excited for the New Pokémon Snap free content update I thought I was almost done with NPS. This game has more than meets the eye. I love how that Gyarados jumps out of the river current in the wild #NewPokémonSnap #pokémonsnap pic.twitter.com/JZg4PsXoN0— Vintage_huey (@HueyVintage) July 30, 2021
Fans are excited for the new Pokemon...
The exact moment during the Pokemon Snap update trailer where I yelled "MY BOY!" pic.twitter.com/GA8Boe8WdV— SBKi (@SBKiDoodles) July 30, 2021
...and some have specific ones they'd like to see!
I sure hope jigglypuff is in the new Pokémon snap update. It’s my only negative of the game.— Charlotte (@7_Charlotte_7) July 30, 2021
It's great to see fans so excited.
New Pokémon snap areas, Pokémon AND a mini mode? I could and probably will cry I'm so excited 🤧😁— Ruth🧋 (@ruthisouthere) July 30, 2021
Clear that schedule right out!
Aug 3rd: Pokemon Snap > everything else— Rikku ✊🏻✊🏿 Black Lives Matter! (@Rikku_AB) July 30, 2021
Can't beat the price, either.
FREE POKEMON SNAP CONTENT?! YES PLEASE— CJ 😶🌫️ Davis (@sameolCJ) July 29, 2021
This has been a very welcome surprise!
I'm actually just so excited about the content update for New Pokemon Snap, I can't wait for Wednesday! The base game already blew my expectations out of the water, and now they're dropping a free content update?? I am in love.— Khiren 🍏 Red Panda Vtuber 🍎 (@_Khiren) July 30, 2021
Some wish it had more Pokemon, though.
New Pokemon Snap is getting a free content update out of nowhere. A few new areas is neat, but only 20 new Pokemon is eh. I like that it's getting this support though; it gives you a reason to go back to it. I'll see if if I want to check it out or not.— Weavy (@WeavyTheSomeone) July 29, 2021