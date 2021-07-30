New Pokemon Snap's Update Has Fans Excited to Return to the Game

By Marc Deschamps

Earlier today, Bandai Namco revealed that New Pokemon Snap will be getting a free update on Nintendo Switch. The game released at the end of April, and many fans assumed that the base game wouldn't be accompanied by any additional content. However, it seems that three new areas are being added to the game. There will also be 20 new Pokemon, including Mew, Feraligatr, Psyduck, and more. This proved to be a very welcome surprise for fans, and many took to social media to share their happiness with the news. It seems like a lot of players will be revisiting the game when the update drops on August 3rd!

Are you looking forward to this New Pokemon Snap update? Which Pokemon are you hoping to see added? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about New Pokemon Snap!

