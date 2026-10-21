New Pokemon Store to Finally Open Outside of Asia, But It’s Not in the United States

Pokémon fans are getting a new place to catch ’em all, only this time, they’ll need a passport. The Pokémon Company has announced plans to open its first permanent store outside Asia in London, England, by 2029. It’s exciting news for international Trainers, though American fans hoping to get their own dedicated Pokémon shop will have to keep waiting.

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According to the The Pokémon Company’s official press release, the store will feature community spaces and special experiences for fans of all ages. There’s no confirmed address or exact opening date yet, but The Pokémon Company has also revealed that London is just the first stop in a broader international retail expansion.

Pokémon’s International Store Expansion Is Finally Getting Started

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

As a starting point for expansion, London fits rather well. The city has hosted the Pokémon European International Championships at the ExCeL London convention center in recent years, bringing competitive players and collectors together. Those events also feature temporary Pokémon Center shops, which have proven popular with attendees. A permanent location would give fans a place to shop outside tournament weekends, although they’ll have to wait until 2029 or potentially sooner if the company provides a more specific schedule.

Gaku Susai, Chief Product and Experience Officer at The Pokémon Company International, says the goal is to create a welcoming destination where newcomers and longtime fans can share their love of the franchise.

“…This new London store will give visitors the chance to step into the world of Pokémon, whether they’re discovering the brand for the first time or have been Trainers for years. We hope it becomes a place where everyone can come together, feel like part of a community and enjoy the magic of Pokémon in a whole new way.”

Exactly what this will entail remains a mystery, however.

American fans might be disappointed to see London get the first new store, but the United States has actually had a dedicated Pokémon retail location before. Pokémon Center New York opened in 2001 before becoming Nintendo World in 2005, eventually evolving into the Nintendo New York store. The upcoming London shop, however, represents the beginning of a new international expansion, and there’s currently no word on whether the United States will be included.

One other detail remains up in the air: the store’s name. The Pokémon Company hasn’t officially identified the London location as a Pokémon Center, the familiar name used for its dedicated shops in Asia. Whether that’s a deliberate branding decision or simply a detail yet to be revealed is unclear.