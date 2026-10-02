New Pokemon Nintendo Switch 2 Controller Announced

Controller collectibles and Pokemon fans can unite behind this new controller revealed for the Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo and other hardware developers have released numerous designs since the consoles release last year, and this is the latest in a line that are designed after iconic games and features. The upcoming Pokemon controller is by the third-party accessory maker PowerA, which is known for creating officially licensed controllers and among the best in the third-party scene. Special edition controllers like this are always a nice touch and a way to customize your gaming experience, as well as show your love for Pokemon, especially alongside different console designs.

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Thanks to Pokemon Pokopia, Ditto has become a rising star in 2026, and this controller shows exactly that. PowerA has revealed a brand new wireless controller built around the loveable Pokemon and retailers list an October 20th, 2026 release date. The controller is officially licensed and features an all-purple color scheme that suits Ditto’s familiar face. However, this new Pokémon controller is more than a cosmetic accessory. PowerA has equipped it with several practical features, including Hall Effect thumbsticks, programmable buttons, motion controls, and a rechargeable battery designed to last for up to 30 hours on a single charge.

PowerA’s New Ditto Is Perfect For Pokemon Fans

The new PowerA Ditto Nintendo Switch 2 controller gives fans a way to celebrate their love for the series and especially Pokemon Pokopia, Pokemon’s latest and most cozy adventure. It is available through various retailers and can be pre-ordered ahead of its October 20th, 2026 release date and is priced at $50.99. The character focus makes its inspiration impossible to miss and the same charm that comes from the Transform Pokemon.

image courtesy of powera

PowerA describes the controller as “combining design and performance,” and the controller includes a variety of features aside from the Ditto design. The most notable feature are the Hall Effect thumbsticks. They use contact-free magnetic sensors to register movement, helping prevent the stick drift that can develop with conventional analog stick mechanisms. And for those who prefer more precise movements, like for playing Splatoon Raiders, it also features intuitive motion controls that work in conjunction with the thumbsticks.

The controller also includes two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons. Players can assign functions to these buttons on the fly without navigating the Nintendo Switch 2 system settings, offering additional flexibility when configuring controls. The same can be said for its dedicated C-button to quickly access GameChat features.

Another major selling point is its battery life, offering up to 30 hours of gameplay on a single charge. The box includes a 10-foot USB-C charging cable as well. Finally, the last thing for considering is that while it is marketed as a Nintendo Switch 2 controller, it is also compatible with the original Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED.