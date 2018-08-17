New Rainbow Six Siege Blow Torch Operator Revealed, Meet Maverick

Rainbow Six Siege players finally got the blow torch operator they’ve been hoping for after Ubisoft confirmed a leak we reported on earlier in the week about the latest character to join the team. Maverick is a badass with some serious skills and now we’ve got our first look at who is he before he joins the rest of the operators.

According to Ubisoft, Maverick is known for his precision. He’s smart, in-tune with his surroundings, but still very much remains a mystery to the world that Rainbow Six Siege has to offer players.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Before he officially joins the game, the team behind the tactical shooter gave us a little backstory on the newest operator and how be became the blow torch connoisseur that players will eventually come to know and love.

According to the team, “He was investigating the case of a missing reporter when he himself went MIA. The Unit had no means of communicating with him. Maverick re-emerged two years later with enough intel to dismantle a major insurgency operation. No one knows what really happened to him during those two years, but he’s been seen carrying a D.I.Y. blowtorch ever since, one that can make holes in metal surfaces. On the field, he’s found multiple uses for it, including but not limited to making murder holes. It takes a patient and fast Operator like Maverick to hold those angles.”

They added that he quickly became a legend due to his high profile successes, becoming almost an icon with the Intelligence Collectors. It was because of that spotlight that the team over at Rainbow Six knew they just had to have him for their operations.

He knows people. He knows what makes them tick, how to coerce their behaviors – he is knowledgeable and an asset to what Rainbow Six stands for. He is Erik “Maverick” Thorn.

Author’s side note – the latest operator totally looks like Bradley Cooper so if they ever decide to make a movie, I’m just saying.

Rainbow Six Siege is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. We’ll be learning more about his big reveal and tons more during the Six Major even in Paris!