New Tales From the Borderlands Release Date Leaked via Amazon

The release date for New Tales from the Borderlands, which is the upcoming adventure game from Gearbox Software, has leaked ahead of an official announcement from the studio. Earlier this year, Gearbox revealed that it would soon be releasing a follow-up Tales from the Borderlands game that would center around a new cast of characters. And while nothing from the project has been shown off just yet outside of a teaser image, it looks like the game is set to release in a little over two months.

Spotted on Amazon, New Tales from the Borderlands has now been said to release on October 21st. Based on this listing, the game will be coming to PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. Additionally, its official title will simply be that of New Tales from the Borderlands, which is something that Gearbox hadn't previously confirmed.

To go along with this launch date info, some of the first story details associated with New Tales from the Borderlands were also found on Amazon. "Take a stand against ruthless corporate overlords in this narrative-driven adventure!" says Amazon's description of the game. "Within the perpetually war-torn metropolis of Promethea, you'll control Anu, Octavio, and Fran on the worst day of their lives. Help these three lovable losers as they endeavor to change the world (and maybe even save it)! Face down a planetary invasion, vicious vault monster, and cold-hearted capitalist in this cinematic thrill ride where what happens next is up to you! Meet a motley cast full of misfits, assassin bots, and talking guns in this race to the top! It's time to fight back against exploitation and corporate greed. It's time to make Mayhem your business."

Given that all of this info related to New Tales from the Borderlands has now leaked, it seems likely that Gearbox will have a formal announcement to share about the game soon enough. Whenever those details do come about, we'll be sure to share them with you here on ComicBook.com.

How do you feel about New Tales from the Borderlands based on the info that has now leaked? And are you excited that the game will seemingly be releasing in October? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.