New Tales from the Borderlands Game Announced

Gearbox Software and 2K Games have announced that a new game in the Tales from the Borderlands series is now in development. Originally released throughout 2014 and 2015, Tales from the Borderlands was an episodic adventure game developed by Telltale Games that was set in the world of Borderlands. The game went on to become a fan-favorite amongst Telltale's library of titles, but it seemed like the spin-off franchise likely wouldn't be making a return after Telltalle initially closed in 2018. Now, though, Gearbox seems intent on bringing the series back itself.

Announced as part of PAX East today, Gearbox revealed that it's developing a follow-up to Tales from the Borderlands internally right now. This pseudo-sequel is said to be releasing in 2022, but it seemingly won't be picking up after the events of the last game. "New adventure, new characters, new tales. An all new Tales from the Borderlands is coming in 2022 from Gearbox and 2K," Gearbox said on social media.

New adventure, new characters, new tales.



An all NEW Tales from the Borderlands is coming in 2022 from Gearbox and 2K.#GearboxAtPAX #Borderlands pic.twitter.com/mhBicROKqX — GearboxOfficial (@GearboxOfficial) April 21, 2022

In a statement given at PAX East (transcription via Gematsu), Gearbox head Randy Pitchford talked more about the studio's desire to create new stories within the world of Borderlands. "Because of the success and our love for Tales, and because of our interest in developing the Borderlands universe in new ways, we thought it would be fun and exciting to dive into the format of interactive fiction once again," Pitchford explained of this new game. "This time, we're doing it to imagine all-new characters and all-new stories from the Borderlands. [...] We've been working on this experience secretly for many years. And I can't wait until it's time to announce this all-new game this summer and show all of you what we've been doing."

As Pitchford explained, the full reveal of this new Tales from the Borderlands game will be happening at a time later this summer. When that unveiling does occur, we should start to learn more about this title's launch window and the platforms it will be coming to. Until then, be sure to stay tuned to ComicBook.com if you'd like to learn more about this new Tales from the Borderlands game in the future.