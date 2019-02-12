New ‘The Witcher’ Netflix Series Casting Details Revealed

Slowly but surely we’ve been learning more about the upcoming The Witcher series coming to Netflix later this year starring Henry Cavill, and though we know many of the big characters and who we will be playing them – the rest is still very much a mystery. Luckily, keen-eyed fans are always on the lookout for what’s new regarding the highly anticipated series based off the books that later became a record-breaking RPG series.

‘SirkkaAurinko’ took to the Reddit boards to confirm changes made to the show’s IMDB page and though much of this has already been confirmed, some of the information is new and new to IMDB’s listing.

Other casting choices previously confirmed outside of the Man of Steel actor himself includes Freya Allan as Ciri, Joey Batey as Jaskier, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, MyAnna Buring as Tissania – to name a few.

The 8-episode long series is still without a release date, though we do know that it will be releasing later this year as long as the show doesn’t run into any major production roadblocks. With the team already on their second location, it seems that everything is running smoothly thus far.

With a tagline of “The Witcher Geralt, a mutated monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” we can’t help but to be completely excited for what this team has in store! Fans are even warming up to the idea of Cavill as Geralt himself following some recent images of his training regime to get witcher ready.

