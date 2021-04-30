NFL Draft 2021: Patrick Surtain II Shows Off Amazing PlayStation Controller Chain

✖

Patrick Surtain II got NFL Draft weekend off to great start with a sick PlayStation 2 chain. The former Alabama cornerback showed off that ice before the big event. Tyler R. Tines interviewed the young man in Cleveland. Being the reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year means you do play kind of like a video game. Leo Frost, a popular jeweler, broke this wild piece of ice out for his client. It’s almost certain that Surtain will be selected in the first round tonight. (He better hope so, because making a statement like this deserves to be rewarded.) His pro-day performance had people’s jaws on the floor. That wild performance featured a blistering 4.42 40-yard-dash time. So, the speed was never going to be the issue. Look forward to him hitting the turbo button on the real-life gridiron really soon. Check out the chain down below:

spent most of the day talking to a few 1st round picks about their fits for the day, but nothing impressed more than Patrick Surtain II’s (@PatSurtainll) “PS2” chain that Leo Frost (@itcoststofrost) made for him pic.twitter.com/N1DYpKwKsE — Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) April 29, 2021

Former PlayStation CEO Shawn Layden talked about how the PS3 failed to live up to the PS2 at Dice Summit a couple of years ago.

"Many of you know that PlayStation 2 was an industry triumph," Layden told the crowd. "It remains one of the best-selling consoles of all time. But coming off the heels of that was PlayStation 3, a stark moment of hubris in the nearly 25 years of PlayStation history. As we sometimes call it, PS3 was our Icarus moment... For our business, the fall was sharp. We hadn't listened to our customers. We created a devilish development environment. We reacted too slowly, and our network was under-developed. And worst of all, if you remember, was the price point."

During CES 2021, Jim Ryan talked about how the iconic games from the brand’s recent history are the next big step for Sony.

"We're also really thrilled to bring some of the best PlayStation IP to new media like film and television," Ryan explained during a short video. "You'll see this year the upcoming Tom Holland film, Uncharted, based on our iconic adventure games. And The Last of Us, a gritty emotional journey, will be coming to HBO. This is just the beginning of the expansion of our storytelling into new media and even wider audiences. Sony is a creative entertainment company, and entertainment has never been more important."

What game controller would you get immortalized? Let us know down in the comments!

Photo Credit: AP Photo/David Dermer