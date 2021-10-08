PlayStation CEO Calls Uncharted Movie, Last of Us HBO Series "Just the Beginning"

✖

As part of Sony's larger participation in CES 2021, Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan made an appearance in a video largely about the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation brand in general. In it, Ryan called the upcoming Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland and The Last of Us HBO series from Craig Mazin "just the beginning," indicating that there should be plenty more on the horizon. Given that Sony was said at the end of last year to be making 10 total movies and shows based on PlayStation IP, Ryan's words seem to align directly with that vision.

"We're also really thrilled to bring some of the best PlayStation IP to new media like film and television," Ryan says during his brief CES 2021 video. "You'll see this year the upcoming Tom Holland film, Uncharted, based on our iconic adventure games. And The Last of Us, a gritty emotional journey, will be coming to HBO. This is just the beginning of the expansion of our storytelling into new media and even wider audiences. Sony is a creative entertainment company, and entertainment has never been more important."

The Uncharted movie is set to release in theaters on July 16, 2021. It stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg as Victor "Sully" Sullivan, and Antonio Banderas in an unnamed role. The film will also feature Sophia Ali (Grey's Anatomy) and Tati Gabrielle (The 100). Venom director Ruben Fleischer serves as director of the adaptation. As for HBO's The Last of Us adaptation, Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) is attached in addition to Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann, and the show is a co-production between Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions -- which makes it the first television series for PlayStation Productions. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation brand right here.

