Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Spotlight Trailer Highlights Reptar Changes

In the original Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, Reptar appeared as the lone representative of the Rugrats series, and that will be the case once again in the sequel. The Godzilla/Barney pastiche represented one of the heavier fighters in the first game, and that hasn't changed in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. GameMill Entertainment has offered a new spotlight trailer for the fighter, highlighting his moveset and how he's evolved. While some of the other returning fighters have drastically changed, Reptar seems to be mostly the same, though with a couple of new tricks.

The biggest change for Reptar seems to be his new flame meter. Several of Reptar's special attacks draw from the flame meter, using the character's fiery breath. However, it slowly builds back up when using other moves. Because of Reptar's large size, he moves a bit slower than other members of the playable roster. The end of the trailer also gives us a glimpse at Reptar's Super move, which sees the character growing to city-stomping height! The new Reptar spotlight trailer can be found below.

Rugrats Representation

Given the nature of the show, there aren't a lot of Rugrats characters that would make sense in a fighting game like Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. Babies like Tommy and Chuckie would be hard to pull off, though Angelica could make for an intimidating opponent. Of course, Stu Pickles might also make for an interesting choice, given all of the inventions he made in the series! With four DLC characters yet to be announced, it's possible we could see another character or two from the show, but there's no way of knowing for sure at this time.

Even if Reptar ends up being the only playable character from the series, it's clear the developers have found some fun ways to reference Rugrats, which we can see from today's trailer. Reptar has ice skates as a callback to the episode "Reptar on Ice" and can also be seen eating his very own cereal, which frequently appeared in the animated series. There seems to be a lot of attention to detail in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, and it's great to see all the ways the developers are referencing shows that a lot of fans hold near and dear in their hearts.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Release Date

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 will release November 7th on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game's physical release won't be coming until December 1st. At this time, it's unclear when the game's DLC fighters will be released, but each one will be available individually, or as part of a bundle. The bundle will also include an exclusive skin for SpongeBob SquarePants.

