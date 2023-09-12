Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Puts Avatar's Aang in the Spotlight

Over the last few weeks, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 has released several videos putting a spotlight on the game's roster. GameMill's latest offers a closer look at Aang, the star of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Aang was one of 25 playable characters that appeared in the previous game, but the developers have already shown that many characters will not play exactly as they did in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. In the Aang spotlight trailer, players will notice that the character is one such example, as he's been given a completely different moveset!

The Aang spotlight trailer can be found below.

Appropriately enough, Aang has control of the four elements, and we can see how he uses them in different ways. Notably, Aang's control over fire leaves a lasting burn that continues to do damage against his opponents. As an Airbender, he's also quite adept at jumping and moving through the air. Aang is one of the game's lightest characters, so he's got exceptional recovery, but that isn't always a good thing; similar to Raphael, his lightness can be used against him to send him flying!

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Returning Fighters

Aang is one of several fighters confirmed to return in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. As of this writing, we do not know how many playable fighters will be available at launch, but at least 14 appeared in the previous game. These returning faces include Korra, the star of Avatar sequel series The Legend of Korra. Other returning faces include Garfield, Reptar, Nigel Thornberry, Rocko, and April O'Neil. Not every returning fighter is seeing the type of radical reinvention that Aang is getting; the April O'Neil spotlight showed that the intrepid reporter will still play somewhat closely to the way she did in the first game.

It's unclear exactly how many returning fighters will be in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. There are a number of fan favorites still missing, including Powdered Toast Man, Oblina, Leonardo, Michelangelo, and more. Leonardo and Michelangelo are the most notable omissions, given the fact that Raphael and Donatello have been confirmed. It's not unusual for fighting games to remove characters between releases, but it would be strange not to use this opportunity to have all four Ninja Turtles in one place.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Shows Represented

One of the biggest highlights of the first Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl was getting to see so many characters interacting from various Nickelodeon properties. In addition to Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, shows represented in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 will include Danny Phantom, Garfield, Hey Arnold, The Wild Thornberrys, The Angry Beavers, SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Invader Zim, My Life as a Teenage Robot, The Loud House, El Tigre, Ren and Stimpy, and Rocko's Modern Life.

Are you excited to check out Aang in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2? Who do you plan to main in the game?