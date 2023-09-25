Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Spotlight Trailer Reveals Original Garfield Design

Garfield is appearing as a playable fighter in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, and publisher GameMill Entertainment has released an all-new spotlight trailer highlighting how he'll play. The character appeared in the original Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, but like so many other returning fighters, Garfield has seen some adjustments from the previous game. One of these changes is a new Food Meter, which Garfield can fill by using food-based attacks. For example, Garfield's side special throws pies at enemies, which he can then eat to fill up the meter.

As Garfield throws multiple pies, they have a different effect on opponents; the first knocks them back, the second knocks them upward, and the third knocks them towards Garfield. The Slime version of Pie Throw results in a much bigger pie! Garfield starts out as one of the slower characters, but once the meter has been filled a bit, Garfield can use his down special to enter Sugar Rush mode. Sugar Rush significantly increases the character's speed. The mode can be activated no matter how full the meter is, but the mode lasts longer the fuller it gets. The full trailer can be found below.

Original Garfield

In one of the coolest additions to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, the game's developers have added a tribute to the character's original comic strip design by Jim Davis. Before Garfield took on the appearance we all know and love, his original design was significantly different. Notably, the character looked a lot closer to a real cat. As can be seen in the trailer, Garfield's neutral special turns him back into that design, and allows the character to block incoming projectiles. That design's inclusion shows just how much fan service is in the game, and old-school Garfield fans should be quite excited to see it!

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Release Date

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 will be releasing sometime in 2023 on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. As of this writing, GameMill has not gone into greater detail, though rumors suggest the game will be arriving in mid-November. The sequel has been getting a lot of positive attention over the last few months, particularly as the developers have showcased more of the playable cast. The original Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl left a lot of room for improvement, and it already seems like the new game will fix some of the issues players had. One example is the game's voice acting; the previous game released without any voice acting to speak of, and the feature wasn't added until later on. The sequel will fix that, and players can expect to hear several returning voice actors in this game, including Tara Strong as Ember.

