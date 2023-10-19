Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Offers First Look at a Full Match

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is coming next month, and GameMill Entertainment has released a number of trailers over the last two months. These trailers have been a mix of character reveals and spotlight trailers, with the latter focusing on a fighter's in-game moves. Despite all of this coverage, the publisher has never released a video of a full match in the game. That changed today, with a video showcasing a battle between Donatello and SpongeBob SquarePants. The video should give viewers a much better idea of what to expect from the sequel, and how it stacks up against other fighting games.

The new video from Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Curious what a full match of #NASB2 can look like? Check out below! pic.twitter.com/o18zS0Ys2y — Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (@NickBrawlGame) October 19, 2023

The original Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl released in 2021. The sequel has changed up a lot of things from the previous game, not only adding new characters, but also new gameplay mechanics. Notably, the game has a new Slime Meter, which fills as the player attacks their opponents. At any time, players can activate that Slime Meter, using it to improve and alter their special moves. That's something we can see throughout this new video, as the Slime Meters for both Donatello and SpongeBob frequently grow and shrink throughout. Unfortunately, we don't get to see that Slime Meter used to pull off either character's Super ability!

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Release Date

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 will be releasing digitally on November 7th, with a physical release arriving on December 1st. The game will be available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. We don't know which version of the game was featured in this new video, so while the gameplay looked quite smooth, it remains to be seen how it will run across all platforms. Hopefully GameMill, Ludosity, and Fair Play Labs will offer a compelling experience across all platforms when Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 releases next month.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Playable Characters

(Photo: GameMill)

When the game launches, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 will feature a mix of new and returning characters. Not all characters will be coming back from the previous game, however. Surprisingly enough, the first game featured two of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Leonardo and Michelagelo, alongside April O'Neil and Shredder. April is back for the sequel, but Shredder is gone, while Leo and Mikey have been replaced by Raphael and Donatello. TMNT is not the only franchise that has seen characters swapped around, either. Hey Arnold!'s Helga was in the first game, but the character has been replaced by Gerald and Grandma Gertie for the sequel. Sandy from SpongeBob SquarePants is similarly missing, with Plankton and Squidward taking her place.

It remains to be seen whether any of these previous characters will return as DLC, but that could depend on the game's success. For now, Nickelodeon fans will just have to wait and see!

