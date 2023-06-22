Nickmercs Says Internet Failed to Cancel Him: "They Shot and Missed"

Nick Kolcheff, better known as Nickmercs, is one of the most popular streamers in the world who recently found himself at the center of controversy after a tweet of his went viral saying, "They should leave little children alone. That's the real issue," in regards to the Glendale, California school board meeting incident. The tweet prompted Activision to remove a skin of Nickmercs from Call of Duty, who just like the streamer, has yet to reverse course. Since then, Nickmercs has grown in popularity.

To this end, during a recent stream, Nickmercs once again commented on the saga, noting that "they" came for him and tried to cancel him, but "missed." Adding to this, he says the attempt was the "corniest" attempt at a cancelation he's ever seen.

"They really did try and come for me, man. They tried to change my a** up. They wanted me gone. Isn't that crazy? They shot and missed," said Nickmercs during a recent stream. "That's like rule number one in cancellation. It really is. If you're really going to cancel somebody, you can not attempt and fail.... that just made it so much worse for you. You can't do that. Rule number one is do not miss, and you whiffed. Your air balled. That was the corniest attempt to cancel of anybody I have ever seen. For saying leave children alone..."

Nickmercs spoke on the attempted cancellation of him following the Call of Duty drama



"they shot and missed" pic.twitter.com/N70QYC6HOq — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) June 21, 2023

Of course, Nickmercs is far from the only person to be ineffectively "cancelled." More and more people are coming out the other side of controversy relatively untouched or sometimes in an improved position. During the incident, Nickmercs searches increased by 100x, and as noted, his viewership has gone up as well. Various promotional deals and sponsorships going forward could be trickier, but with a networth estimated to be in the millions -- thanks to his popularity in streaming, his successful YouTube channel, and his involvement in Faze Clan as co-owner -- it's unlikely he will feel the negative effects of all of this too much.

