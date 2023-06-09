NICKMERCS Responds to Call of Duty Skin Removal

NICKMERCS has responded to the controversy surrounding Call of Duty removing his skin from the game. Call of Duty is undeniably one of the biggest franchises not just in gaming, but all of entertainment. It's been around for 20 years and has only continued to grow and sustain its monumental success with each annualized entry. As such, to be featured in a Call of Duty game is pretty significant, particularly if you're a content creator. A few weeks ago, NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman were added to the game as playable characters, making them the first content creators to be added to the game. Not only is this huge for the creator as their fans can buy their skin, but it also serves as free marketing for them and shines a light on them.

However, NICKMERCS had his skin removed from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2. NICKMERCS posted a tweet that was deemed as anti-LGBT to some, resorting in backlash to the streamer. In response to a video of alleged anti-LGBT protestors reportedly attacking pro-LGBT demonstrators, clashing over a schoolboard vote to recognize June as Pride month, the streamer stated: "They should leave little children alone, that's the real issue" He clarified later that it was not intended to be hurtful to anyone or anti-LGBT, but stood by his initial statement. Call of Duty then promptly removed his skin and noted that the company was focused on supporting its community during Pride Month. This then spawned its own backlash leading to other content creators like Dr Disrespect to boycott Call of Duty until the skin is added back into the game or an apology is issued to NICKMERCS. Now, NICKMERCS has broken his silence on the matter on Twitter.

"Friends are created in good times, but families are built through adversity," said the streamer. "Appreciate all of you that have my back, understand my position as a new father & recognize the love I have for all. Ain't no hate in this heart. P&L"

Friends are created in good times, but families are built through adversity. Appreciate all of you that have my back, understand my position as a new father & recognize the love I have for all. Ain’t no hate in this heart. P&L 🤝 — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) June 9, 2023

As of right now, it remains to be seen if anything else will come from this. Call of Duty has not teased any more collaborations with other content creators and after this, it's unclear if that's in the cards.