Nightmare Before Christmas Board Game Announced

Funko Games has announced a new board game based on Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas. The new game is called Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas: Making Christmas Card Game and pits players in a race to complete the most toys during Halloweentown's takeover of Christmas. Each player has their own goal cards with gifts they want to assemble, and players collect parts from a shared workbench. The player who assembles the most gifts wins the game. Included with the game are 4 workbench tiles, 40 toy part cards, and 20 goal cards.

The new game is one of several Christmas-themed Disney games being published by Funko Games in the coming months. Funko Games is also producing holiday-themed games based on Jingle All the Way, Chip 'n' Dale, and the Disney Princesses. The games seem perfect for holiday get-togethers, especially family events with smaller kids.

Originally released in 1993, Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas is a stop-motion film that blends together macabre Halloween fun with the spirit of Christmas. The movie was well-received with a $91 million box office, but has become one of the most popular Christmas films in recent years, especially among older millennials.

The Nightmare Before Christmas remains a popular Disney movie 18 years after its initial release. Not only does Disneyland have an annual Halloween bash themed around The Nightmare Before Christmas (complete with a re-theme of The Haunted Mansion ride), Disney has also licensed several other board games based on the movie. The Nightmare Before Christmas has gotten its own CLUE, Yahtzee, Monopoly, Trivial Pursuit, and Munchkin games, as well as a Nightmare Before Christmas strategy game released by Funko earlier this year. At one point, a collectible card game was even developed for The Nightmare Before Christmas, although it didn't last very long. A sequel novel written by Shea Ernshaw is also in the works and is set to be published next summer.

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas: Making Christmas Card Game can be played with 2 to 6 players, ages 6 and up, and takes about 20 minutes to play. Retail price is $6.99.