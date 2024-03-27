Ninja Announces Skin Cancer Diagnosis

Famed streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins has announced that he has been diagnosed with melanoma, which is a form of skin cancer. In a post shared on his personal X (or Twitter) account, Blevins said that he recently went to a dermatologist to get a mole removed on his foot. After testing, the mole was confirmed to be melanoma. Blevins said that his doctors believe that the skin cancer was found very early, but added that more testing is still being done to determine the full extent of its impact.

"I'm still in a bit of shock but want to keep you all updated," Blevins began his post. "A few weeks ago I went in to a dermatologist for an annual skin/mole check that Jess proactively scheduled for me. There was a mole on the bottom of my foot that they wanted to remove just to be careful. It came back as melanoma, but they are optimistic that we caught it in the early stages."

"I had another dark spot appear near it, so today they biopsied that and removed a larger area around the melanoma with the hopes that under the microscope they will see clear non-melanoma edges and we will know we got it. I'm grateful to have hope in finding this early, but please take this as a PSA to get skin checkups."

In response to this announcement, Blevins received numerous well-wishes and prayers from fellow streamers and friends across the internet. At the time of this writing, Blevins hasn't said anything further about his cancer diagnosis on social media or his streams. In fact, Blevins hasn't streamed in nearly a week at this point, so it's uncertain if he'll continue to do so while he works through this situation.

Currently, Blevins is only 32 years old, which means he's quite young to be diagnosed with any form of cancer. Fortunately, as he mentioned, it seems that his melanoma was discovered quickly, which suggests that his treatment should be less intense compared to other versions of the disease. As more information on the status of Blevins's health comes about, we'll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.com.