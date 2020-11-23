The DK Rap Is 21-Years-Old, and Nintendo Fans Are Celebrating the Classic Track
On November 22nd, 1999, a part of video game history was born. That day saw the release of Donkey Kong 64 and, more importantly, the DK Rap. Composed by Grant Kirkhope, the DK Rap opened the Nintendo 64 game, introducing each of the game's various Kong family members. Donkey Kong 64's quality is a topic of debate among Nintendo fans, but the DK Rap has cemented itself as an eternal part of popular culture. While the majority of the song's Kongs have disappeared from the franchise, the DK Rap can still be heard in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Some would love to forget the DK Rap, including Grant Kirkhope, but the song lives on in the hearts of gamers across the world.
The DK Rap can be found embedded below.
Are you a fan of the DK Rap? Have you played Donkey Kong 64? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about the DK Rap!
Grant Kirkhope would rather forget...
21 years of the DK Rap ...... *shudder* https://t.co/zcOv66jiwz— Grant Kirkhope (@grantkirkhope) November 22, 2020
...but the composer's fans are having none of it!
Grants worst take is his thoughts on the DK rap— Hamek (@Hamek_Slamek) November 22, 2020
It has left an undeniable impact on popular culture.
I listen to the DK rap every day. It is my will to live. My sole existence. I can't get through my day without at least thirteen plays of the DK rap injected directly into my bloodstream. The DK rap controls my every thought. Without the DK rap I am nothing.— Jimmy See. (@JimmySeePeriod) November 22, 2020
It even influenced the Black Eyed Peas (maybe)!
“Boom Boom Pow” literally just sounds like the DK rap, what were we even ///doing/// in 2009— Mount Vestuvius (@stevethepencil) November 22, 2020
The song is a phenomenon.
Ontem essa beleza também fez aniversário!— Spark17 (@Spark17games) November 23, 2020
Completou 21 anos do lançamento na América do Norte!
Muita diversão, novos amigos e o lendário DK Rap! pic.twitter.com/JeSfS6mdjW
World famous is definitely accurate.
Happy 21st anniversary to Donkey Kong 64, Lanky Kong, Tiny Kong, Chunky Kong, and even the world-famous DK Rap! Kudos to @NintendoAmerica and @RareLtd for making this game!— ❄ Holly Jolly Jacob ☃ (@PlantedWave5190) November 23, 2020
To be fair, it might have been already.
The DK rap is now allowed to get drunk— Musithical (@Musithical) November 22, 2020
No lies detected.
WHY PEOPLE HATE THE DK RAP THO ITS SO ICONIC??? https://t.co/DlqI9kZ4aN— anna banana 🍌 (@wheezydisco) November 22, 2020
