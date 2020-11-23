The DK Rap Is 21-Years-Old, and Nintendo Fans Are Celebrating the Classic Track

On November 22nd, 1999, a part of video game history was born. That day saw the release of Donkey Kong 64 and, more importantly, the DK Rap. Composed by Grant Kirkhope, the DK Rap opened the Nintendo 64 game, introducing each of the game's various Kong family members. Donkey Kong 64's quality is a topic of debate among Nintendo fans, but the DK Rap has cemented itself as an eternal part of popular culture. While the majority of the song's Kongs have disappeared from the franchise, the DK Rap can still be heard in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Some would love to forget the DK Rap, including Grant Kirkhope, but the song lives on in the hearts of gamers across the world.

The DK Rap can be found embedded below.

