Super Mario Fans Want Grant Kirkhope to Compose the Illumination Film's Soundtrack
Grant Kirkhope might be best known for his work on the Banjo-Kazooie games, but the composer also received critical acclaim for his work on Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle when it released on Nintendo Switch in 2017. As such, it should come as little surprise to see that Kirkhope has publicly thrown his hat into the ring for Illumination Entertainment's upcoming Super Mario movie. Very few details have been revealed about the upcoming animated film, but the movie will have direct involvement from Shigeru Miyamoto and Nintendo, so it stands to reason that Kirkhope might have a chance at the job. There are likely a lot of others that might have first dibs, but Nintendo fans seem open to the idea!
If they're looking for a composer for the Mario movie I think I might be free ....... https://t.co/TtKhFdnlpi— Grant Kirkhope (@grantkirkhope) May 11, 2020
Would you be happy to see Grant Kirkhope compose the game's soundtrack? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans think of the idea of Grant Kirkhope coming the Super Mario animated film's soundtrack!
The composer has some devoted fans!
If you don't I won't go see it.
Grant Kirkhope is the only composer for me. 😎— Bun Boi (@BunBoiArts) May 11, 2020
Some would like to see his partner on Yooka-Laylee on the film, too.
Partner with David Wise and it’ll be even better— Josh Gordon #BringBackTheKitties #apeswillescape (@RealOctacle) May 11, 2020
Many are still skeptical of Illumination, though.
As great as your work is and as amazing the soundtrack for the movie would be with you working on it, are you sure you want any association with the same studio that unleashed minions upon the world?— MustachioedFish (@MustachioedF) May 11, 2020
Hard to argue with that logic!
My gosh, yes please. The connections are all there. You did the music for Mario + Rabbids, Rabbids are better versions of minions, therefore you are the only logical selection.— Gustaff64 (@sirbeardsley) May 11, 2020
The Mario + Rabbids soundtrack has a lot of fans.
Your Mario+Rabbids OST was nothing short of brilliant, mate. They need to ring you up and offer you the job! 👏👏— Jensen Lewis Coleman (@JensenColeman4) May 11, 2020
Actually the timing might be just right!
Is it too soon or too late to start a "Kirkhope or bust" campaign?— Bryce Keller (@Decimator218) May 11, 2020
Kirkhope doesn't seem to like his odds, though.
less than zero— Grant Kirkhope (@grantkirkhope) May 11, 2020
Koji Kondo MIGHT get first dibs.
Grant we both know Koji Kondo Is the only one deserving of scoring this movie.— Mauricio Guaura (@melkaticox) May 11, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.