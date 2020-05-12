Super Mario Fans Want Grant Kirkhope to Compose the Illumination Film's Soundtrack

Grant Kirkhope might be best known for his work on the Banjo-Kazooie games, but the composer also received critical acclaim for his work on Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle when it released on Nintendo Switch in 2017. As such, it should come as little surprise to see that Kirkhope has publicly thrown his hat into the ring for Illumination Entertainment's upcoming Super Mario movie. Very few details have been revealed about the upcoming animated film, but the movie will have direct involvement from Shigeru Miyamoto and Nintendo, so it stands to reason that Kirkhope might have a chance at the job. There are likely a lot of others that might have first dibs, but Nintendo fans seem open to the idea!

If they're looking for a composer for the Mario movie I think I might be free ....... https://t.co/TtKhFdnlpi — Grant Kirkhope (@grantkirkhope) May 11, 2020

