Nintendo DS Exclusive Game From 2010 Getting a New Remaster This Month

A Nintendo DS exclusive horror game is getting a new remaster, and it’s releasing on October 20, right in time for Halloween. And this is obviously fitting because it’s a horror game. In this case, a forgotten horror game from yesteryear, specifically from 2010. In other words, it is back after 16 years.

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In 2010, the Nintendo DS was firmly in the backseat, with the focus being the Nintendo Wii. It was the year the Nintendo DSi XL was released, but on the software front, there wasn’t much of particular consequence beyond Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver. This allowed other games to get a little bit more attention from the remaining Nintendo DS base. One of these games was Dementium II, the sequel to 2007’s Dementium: The Ward. In 2015, the first game got a poorly received remaster, and now, 11 years after this, Dementium II is getting a remaster, but obviously not on Nintendo DS. It’s not coming to a Nintendo platform at all, for that fact, nor any other console. Rather, it is set to be a PC and Steam exclusive. The new remaster is being handled by Atooi, who handled neither the original version nor the remaster, but who brought the first game to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation consoles, and PC in the 2020s.

The HD re-release of the first notably has a “Mixed” rating on Steam, the result of only 50% of user reviews recommending the game. This may not be a good sign for the remaster of the sequel, which is a direct sequel, meaning you really have to play the first game before jumping into the second, or at least watch a recap video.

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Nintendo DS Nostalgics Are Excited

While the re-release of the first game wasn’t great, Nintendo DS nostalgics are nonetheless excited for this new remaster of the second game, or at least that is what its 139-to-1 like-to-dislike ratio suggests.

Speaking of the original, it’s sometimes cited as a bit of a cult classic, and this is because it developed a cult-like following over a small audience, despite not being received that well. The original earned a 72 on Metacritic, and the second game earned a 75, so it was an improved score and a decent one, but certainly not great. Despite this, and despite being stranded on hardware not known for its horror games, it found an audience, perhaps because of this novelty more than anything else.

If this Nintendo DS nostalgia isn’t your type of Nintendo DS nostalgia, the good news is there is currently no shortage of it. For a while, the Nintendo DS library has largely been ignored, but with many of the other libraries thoroughly tapped, it’s starting to see some shine, which is how we got back-to-back Nintendo DS remaster announcements, with one coming just last week featuring an exclusive RPG for the console.