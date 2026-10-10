Nintendo Switch Remaster of Nintendo DS RPG Gets Release Date

A Nintendo Switch remaster of a Nintendo DS RPG has received a release date, revealing that DS nostalgia is coming to the Nintendo eShop later this month. There is no word of a Nintendo Switch 2 version of the remaster, which means those on the newer console will need to settle for backward compatibility. Whatever the case, whether on Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2, those with DS nostalgia will want to mark October 21 on their calendars.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier this week, it was the Nintendo Switch 2 that saw a stealth release of a classic NES game. Come the end of the month, it will be the Nintendo Switch getting the forgotten Nintendo DSiWare RPG, Zenonia. More specifically, a remaster of this game. This remaster, titled Zenonia 1, was first announced back on August 1 by Com2uS and CFK. It already came to PC back on August 31; now it’s coming to Nintendo Switch, making it a console exclusive for the latter. Below, an official trailer for the remaster can be viewed.

Play video

A Forgotten Nintendo DSi Game

For those unfamiliar with this name, it is an RPG that hails from 2008, when it debuted on mobile phones, but only in South Korea. Then, via mobile phones, it came west. The same year it came to Zeebo. It wasn’t until 2010 that many console gamers were introduced to it with a release on the Nintendo DSi and PSP. And then the RPG was never heard from again until this remaster.

Back in the late 2000s and early 2010s, this game flew under the radar of most, and this hasn’t changed with the remaster; however, those who have checked out the remaster so far on Steam have largely enjoyed it. While the remaster doesn’t have a Metacritic score, it does have 492 user reviews, with an 82% approval rating. This nets it a “Very Positive” rating, the second-highest rating possible on the platform. And this isn’t very surprising considering the original earned an 84 on Game Rankings back in the day.

As some of these user reviews note, this remaster is largely just the original game without the microtransactions, which have been replaced by a $9.99 price tag. There are also updated visuals and some quality-of-life improvements, but not a ton else.

Those without nostalgia for the original are going to find it hard to jump into in 2026. For those thinking of doing this, though, it’s a mix of early Final Fantasy games and early Legend of Zelda games. In other words, it’s an RPG with an old-school soul that takes, on average, 15 to 30 hours to beat, depending on how much the side content is engaged with. That said, those who are completionists will need closer to 90 hours with the Nintendo Switch RPG.