Nintendo Fans Celebrate 18 Years of Metroid Fusion
On November 18th, 2002, Metroid Fusion was released on the Game Boy Advance in North America. Adhering fairly closely to the 2D roots of the series, Metroid Fusion quickly became one of the most beloved games to release on the handheld system. A direct follow-up to Super Metroid, Metroid Fusion found series protagonist Samus Aran stalked by SA-X, a parasite that has mimicked her abilities. As a result, the game took on a bit of a survival horror element, adding a significant amount of tension. In honor of the game's 18th anniversary, Nintendo fans took to social media to share their memories of the GBA classic.
Are you a fan of Metroid Fusion? What's your favorite entry in the series? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Metroid Fusion!
To be fair, Samus has aged quite well.
I can’t believe how old this awesome game. #Metroid #Nintendo #MetroidFusion pic.twitter.com/1U7NwbEWL0— Argenis Garcia (@MrbirdArgenis) November 19, 2020
Even the cartridge still looks good!
Learning that Metroid Fusion turned 18 today makes me remember how much I love it. I always have my cartridge right in the drawer. pic.twitter.com/cY0c729IP8— Gregorski (@itsGregorski) November 19, 2020
That's one awesome Christmas.
18 years ago today, we saw the release of #MetroidFusion in the US. The 4th mainline entry in the #Metroid franchise. My original box was destroyed, but the cart is my original from 2002. My favorite game of all time. Fun fact, I got this and #MetroidPrime Christmas 2002! pic.twitter.com/RsVU834yze— Corey Cooper (@MetroidFREAK21) November 18, 2020
The horror element really set it apart from other Metroid games.
SA-X literally made me turn the game off the first time when you music cut and all you heard were the distant but loud footsteps knowing that you were completely powerless. It was such dread without jump scared or intentional body horror. Metroid Fusion is fantastic https://t.co/T53f8xlULf— 🦇🎃Gingercat Latte🎃🦇 (@NeonReigns) November 18, 2020
Gotta love those graphics.
Happy 18th birthday to #Metroid #Prime and #Metroid #Fusion. Prime was amazing, getting immersed in 'becoming' #Samus. I found Fusion especially scary when I was younger. What's your experience with these #games? pic.twitter.com/dtUxLhpCcs— Niyancan (@Niyancan_) November 18, 2020
Fusion truly is a fan favorite.
Happy birthday to one of the best games of the 2000s, Metroid Fusion— Dell #EdelgardForSmash (@Dellime_SSB) November 18, 2020
For some, it was one of their earliest games.
Happy birthday to the game I’ve played religiously since I was like 9 lol #metroidfusion pic.twitter.com/1kFnt50eDo— Justin DeGeytere (@DeGeytereJustin) November 18, 2020
A Switch port would be nice, Nintendo!
#MetroidFusion is officially 18 years old!— Robutaba (@ShinRobjira) November 18, 2020
Perfect time to celebrate, eh Nintendo? 👀 pic.twitter.com/AhrvUFRLy9
