Nintendo Fans Celebrate 18 Years of Metroid Fusion

On November 18th, 2002, Metroid Fusion was released on the Game Boy Advance in North America. Adhering fairly closely to the 2D roots of the series, Metroid Fusion quickly became one of the most beloved games to release on the handheld system. A direct follow-up to Super Metroid, Metroid Fusion found series protagonist Samus Aran stalked by SA-X, a parasite that has mimicked her abilities. As a result, the game took on a bit of a survival horror element, adding a significant amount of tension. In honor of the game's 18th anniversary, Nintendo fans took to social media to share their memories of the GBA classic.

