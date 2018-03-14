Nintendo Offering Discounted Refurbished Nintendo Switch Systems

You’ve probably picked up a Nintendo Switch by now, taking advantage of its “play anywhere” set-up (either at home or on-the-go) and enjoying its games, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey.

But, in case you haven’t – either because you’ve been waiting to find one at a lower price or just couldn’t find one in stock at the proper time – not to worry. Nintendo has you covered with a new offer in their online store.

The publisher has begun offering refurbished Nintendo Switch units through its online portal, available for $275 apiece. That’s $25 off the usual price, and all of its original components – Switch dock, HDMI cable and power cable – are included.

Now, refurbished isn’t the same as new, but you’re getting a system that’s like new, and is fully guaranteed to work and backed by a one-year warranty, so you won’t run into any hassles when it comes to playing your favorite games.

There are two different systems available – one with the grey JoyCon controllers, and one with the red and blue JoyCon controllers, in case you prefer something vibrant. Both systems are in stock, and shipping should be pretty expedient, considering that you’re getting them directly from Nintendo.

Here’s the product description, in case you need a refresher with what the Nintendo Switch is all about:

“At home, Nintendo Switch rests in the Nintendo Switch Dock that connects the system to the TV and lets you play with family and friends in the comfort of your living room. By simply lifting Nintendo Switch from the dock, the system will instantly transition to portable mode, and the same great gaming experience that was being enjoyed at home now travels with you. The portability of Nintendo Switch is enhanced by its bright high-definition display. It brings the full home gaming system experience with you to the park, on an airplane, in a car, or to a friend’s apartment.

This bundle includes the Nintendo Switch console and Nintendo Switch dock in black, and left and right Joy‑Con controllers in a contrasting gray. It also includes all the extras you need to get started.

The Nintendo Switch is now available as an Authentic Nintendo Refurbished set only from Nintendo, and it comes with our standard one year warranty. Although it may have minor cosmetic blemishes, it is guaranteed to be fully functional. We think you will find the standards for Authentic Nintendo Refurbished Products are VERY high.

Includes:

Nintendo Switch Console

Nintendo Switch Dock

Joy-Con (L) Gray

Joy-Con (R) Gray

Joy-Con Wrist Straps

Joy-Con Grip

High Speed HDMI Cable

Nintendo Switch AC Adapter”

The Nintendo Switch is available now.

