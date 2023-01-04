Nintendo Reportedly Restocking Several Out-of-Print Amiibo

Nintendo's amiibo line has been going strong for more than eight years now, and the company has produced a lot of figures in that time. Some of those figures have become harder to find than others, and they can command a hefty sum on the secondary market. Thankfully, Nintendo tends to restock the figures to coincide with new game releases, and it seems that will be the case this year for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. French e-commerce site fnac shows a number of Zelda themed amiibo will be returning on February 3rd, including the following:

8-Bit Link



Archer Link

Bokoblin

Breath of the Wild Zelda



Guardian

Majora's Mask Link

Ocarina of Time Link

Rider Link

Skyward Sword Link

Super Smash Bros. Zelda



Twilight Princess Link

Wolf Link

Wind Waker Link

Wind Waker Zelda



If the report is true, that's a lot of amiibo for Nintendo to bring back! Guardian in particular tends to be pretty expensive on eBay, with sealed options commanding $75-100. It's also one of the more unique figures in the line, thanks to its posable legs. At this time, it's unclear if Tears of the Kingdom will have amiibo compatibility, but it seems like a safe bet since Breath of the Wild did. Interestingly enough, amiibo based on the four Champions are not listed as part of the restock, but those figures were brought back alongside Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, and tend to be pretty easy to come by.

Given the fact that the restock is supposed to take place a month from now, we'll likely hear some kind of announcement from Nintendo in the near future. With Tears of the Kingdom set to release on May 12th, we should be getting a lot of Zelda news in the near future. For now, fans should take these listings with a grain of salt and wait patiently to see what Nintendo reveals next!

Are you a fan of Nintendo's amiibo line? Would you like to see these figures restocked? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Nintendo Wire]