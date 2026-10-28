Nintendo Switch 2 Is Officially Getting One of 2025’s Most Popular Multiplayer Games

One of the most popular multiplayer games that launched in 2025 is finally coming to Nintendo Switch 2. Over the past few years, the PC space has delivered a number of fantastic co-op and multiplayer titles that are meant to be played with friends. Games such as Peak, Lethal Company, Among Us, and Meccha Chameleon all fit into this “friendslop” mold, and have since made their way to other platforms. Now, one of the most beloved games of this mold that launched nearly two years ago is confirmed to be making the jump to Nintendo’s latest console at some point in 2027.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Revealed as part of Nintendo’s new Indie World presentation, REPO was revealed to be launching on Switch 2 next year. Developed by Semiwork, REPO is a co-op horror game where players control different robots and sleuth through haunting locations with the aim of collecting certain items and escaping. REPO has set itself apart from other games in the “friendslop” subgenre not only by being more horror-focused in nature, but also by incorporating a unique physics system that only further amplifies the game’s chaos.

“Under the employ of a mysterious computer intelligence, you and your friends must locate, transport, and extract valuable items from the haunted remains of a long-lost humanity,” says the game’s synopsis. “Take anything from heavy pianos to fragile ceramics, and use teamwork to make sure the precious cargo reaches its destination safely.”

Play video

While it’s great to know that REPO is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, there have been very few details shared on this port so far outside of its initial trailer. Presumably, it will be almost identical to the iteration that’s on PC, but Semiwork hasn’t even provided a more narrowed window in 2027 for when it might arrive.

Because REPO is still in early access on PC, there’s a good chance that the game won’t come to Switch 2 until its 1.0 iteration rolls out. This is simply due to the fact that early access titles typically aren’t available on Nintendo platforms in any capacity. As such, once Semiwork announced plans for REPO’s 1.0 update, it wouldn’t be a surprise to also hear more about the game’s Switch 2 launch. Whenever that info does come about, we’ll be sure to fill you in here on ComicBook.

How do you feel about REPO coming to Nintendo Switch 2? And will you be playing it on the console once it does become available? Be sure to let me know in the comments below.