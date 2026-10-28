PlayStation Reveals New Lineup of PS5 DualSense Controllers That 90s Kids Will Love

PlayStation has today announced a new lineup of PS5 DualSense controllers that fans have wanted to see come about for years. In the late 90s, one of the most popular looks for consoles, handhelds, and controllers of the time was translucent finishes. This allowed these gaming devices and accessories to have a see-through nature, which would let users get a look at the internal workings of the products. Despite continuing to be a beloved and nostalgic design choice, most gaming manufacturers have moved away from this look over the past couple of decades. Fortunately, PlayStation is now returning to it in a big way ine arly 2027.

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Detailed on the PlayStation Blog, a new trio of PS5 controllers were revealed that belong to what PlayStation is calling the Prism collection. These controllers all happen to boast translucent shells and come in three color variants: Flare Orange, Emerald Green, and Graphite Gray. These controllers will be matched with new faceplates for the PS5 that users can purchase, which will give their console and controller one of the sleekest appearances that the platform has seen in the entire generation.

“We know how much our fans have been looking forward to the return of transparent controllers,” said PlayStation’s Leo Cardoso of the news. “We wanted to bring back the iconic see-through trend of the late 90s in a fresh, modern way that complements the PS5’s industrial design.”

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As for its release, PlayStation won’t be releasing the Prism lineup of PS5 controllers until next year on February 4th. Pre-orders for the controllers, however, will go live on PlayStation Direct early next month on November 10th. Once live, each controller will retail for $84.99 in total. Conversely, the PS5 face plates will go for $74.99.

All in all, this is undoubtedly one of the coolest designs that PlayStation has ever released for its PS5 controllers. To have three different color variants to choose from is also a big win, as it allows potential buyers to snag whichever model they like the best. While I personally wish that there was a translucent purple option made available, I’m more than happy that PlayStation is leaning into nostalgia for the 90s a bit more.

What do you happen to think about these new PS5 controllers in the Prism collection that PlayStation has revealed? And will you be looking to buy any of these for yourself next year? Be sure to share your own thoughts with me in the comments section.