Nintendo Switch 2’s Most Hated Feature Could Soon Become Even Worse

One of the most widely criticized aspects of the Nintendo Switch 2 could get even worse in the future. Since its launch last year, the Switch 2 has been widely praised by fans and critics alike. Although the hardware is essentially just a more powerful version of the original Switch, the Switch 2’s new Joy-Cons, larger screen, and sleeker design have all been praised as sizable upgrades when compared to its predecessor. Sadly, there has been one aspect of the Switch 2 that many have been disappointed by, and it looks like it might only continue to become more prominent.

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According to video game analyst David Gibson, manufacturing company Macronix is exiting the ROM business and will no longer create products for the Switch and Switch 2. This is a notable move as Macronix is one of the biggest companies behind the physical game cartridges for games across Switch platforms. For it to no longer be creating game carts is a huge deal and could lead to shortages of physical titles for Nintendo consoles.

Outside of the potential for Switch 2 games to simply become more scarce, there’s also the possibility that Nintendo will lean more heavily into Game Key Cards as a result of this move. Since being introduced, Game Key Cards have been widely hated by Nintendo fans, as they don’t contain any actual data on the cartridge itself. Instead, they simply give users the ability to download the digital version of a game onto their Switch 2, somewhat defeating the entire point of a physical cartridge in the first place.

Moving forward, it always seemed likely that Game Key Cards would become more prominent for games on Switch 2. With Macronix now pulling out of manufacturing Switch and Switch 2 cartridges, though, this timeline for them to become the primary type of cartridge that is offered could be greatly sped up. Nintendo itself hasn’t revealed what might happen as a result of this partnership coming to an end, but it will be worth monitoring Switch 2’s supply of physical games in the year to come to see if there are any substantial shortages or changes in what we’ve come to expect so far. If we hear more on this front, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.

How do you feel about this news tied to the future of physical Switch and Switch 2 games? And do you anticipate that Game Key Cards are going to become more widely relied upon as a result? Be sure to share all of your own thoughts with me down in the comments section.