Pokemon Winds and Waves Were Reportedly Delayed Right Before Reveal

A new report has claimed that Pokemon Winds and Waves were delayed right before their reveal earlier this year. Although Winds and Waves were by far the biggest announcements during 2026’s Pokemon Day stream, many fans were surprised to see that the games weren’t on track to launch this year, but were instead planned for 2027. Now, based on new information that has come to light, it sounds as though this launch window wasn’t in the cards for Winds and Waves until right before their unveiling.

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According to Centro Leaks, Pokemon Winds and Waves were previously on track to come to Nintendo Switch 2 in November 2026. However, right before the games were announced, The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak made the decision in January 2026 to push them back to next year. Although a specific month or date within 2027 has yet to be given for Winds and Waves, the report goes on to say that November 2027 is now when the games will arrive, which means that this delay is one that was a full year.

As a result of delaying Pokemon Winds and Waves, The Pokemon Company is said to have been greatly restructuring its larger plans for the franchise. Historically, new Pokemon games roll out around the same time as new anime episodes and new sets for the Pokemon Trading Card Game. With Winds and Waves not arriving until 2027, though, The Pokemon Company has had to alter its timeline for new episodes of Pokemon Horizons, in particular. This will now result on the show reportedly going on a hiatus in March before returning closer to the release date of Pokemon Winds and Waves.

Although there continues to be a lot of speculation and rumors tied to the Generation 10 Pokemon Games, The Pokemon Company hasn’t said virtually anything about the titles since they were announced. With Pokemon Day 2027 quickly approaching, however, it’s all but guaranteed that this silence won’t be lasting a whole lot longer. During its annual stream that will take place in February 2027, Winds and Waves will surely end up being a focal point and will likely give us our first look at gameplay from the upcoming titles. In addition, The Pokemon Company could announce the official release date for the games at this time as well. Whenever that news does emerge, we’ll be sure to fill you in here on ComicBook.

Until then, how do you feel about the notion that Pokemon Winds and Waves were previously planned to release in 2026? And are you fine that they were delayed? Let me know for yourself in the comments section.