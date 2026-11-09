Nintendo Reportedly Developing New Switch 2 Game in 1980s Series

According to a new report, Nintendo is poised to revive a 1980s series with a new release on the Nintendo Switch 2. The series in question specifically dates to 1988 and the Famicom Disk System. Nintendo and more have been increasingly digging up nostalgic games from the past and re-releasing them, so the idea that the nostalgia kings are interested in mining more nostalgia isn’t that surprising; however, not many expected to see this series back.

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The new report comes by way of Nash Weedle, a well-known and fairly reliable Nintendo insider. He doesn’t have a bulletproof track record by any means, but he has undeniable leaks and reports that turned out to be accurate. According to the insider, Nintendo is preparing to continue The Famicom Detective Club series. We use the word continue rather than bring back because Nintendo already brought the series back in 2021, and then brought it back again in 2024. Neither of these games sold that well, and as a result, many assumed it would be on ice as a result, but that’s not what the new report says. According to Nash Weedle, Nintendo considers the most recent release in the series a creative triumph and is happy to continue with it as a result, despite lackluster commercial performance. Meanwhile, the report mentions that the dark tone of the latest release will continue in this new game.

Timeline of The Famicon Detective Club Series

For those unfamiliar with this series, Famicom Detective Club debuted in 1988 with the release of The Missing Heir. What many don’t know is that it was designed and written by Yoshio Sakamoto, who would go on to become the creator of Metroid. The first game was a Famicom Disk System game. Then in 1989, a prequel, The Girl Who Stands Behind, was released for the same system.

Then the series went dormant until a spin-off was released called BS Tantei Club: Yuki ni Kieta Kako, which was a Satellaview release. This was a prequel to both previous games, in addition to being a spin-off.

In 1998, the following year, The Girl Who Stands Behind got a remake on the SNES. Six years later, in 2004, the first two games were re-released on the Game Boy Advance. Then the series wasn’t heard from again until 2021. In 2021, the first game got a Nintendo Switch remake. Then in 2024, rather than release a remake of the second game, Nintendo made a third installment for the Nintendo Switch, Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club, which added the aforementioned darker tone. The second game did get re-released on Nintendo Switch in 2021, just not remade. In other words, the entire trilogy is available on modern Switch and Switch 2 hardware.

What’s odd is that not only did these games not sell that well, but they have 74s on Metacritic, so it is unclear why Nintendo considers them a creative triumph, and why it would be interested in continuing with the series. To this end, take what is here with a grain of salt. None of this is official information.