Nintendo Makes One of the Best Switch 2 RPGs $60 Off

The Nintendo eShop has made one of the best Nintendo Switch 2 RPGs $60 off. To this end, rather than being priced at $70 on the Nintendo Switch 2 eShop as it normally is, the role-playing game is available for $10. $10.49, to be more precise. That said, this Switch 2 deal is only available until November 17. After this, the huge 85% discount that makes this price point possible will expire. And considering this is a new all-time low price for the Nintendo Switch 2 game, there’s no reason to expect it to get cheaper than this anytime soon.

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The RPG in question hails from 2024, before the Nintendo Switch 2 was even out. This year, in June, it came to the Nintendo console. This game is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which is available in two forms: the standard edition and the deluxe edition. Both are 85% off. To this end, the standard edition is down from $49.99 to $7.49. Meanwhile, the deluxe edition is down from $79.99 to $10.49. To go along with the second game in the ongoing remake trilogy being down big, so is the first part, which is Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade on the Nintendo Switch 2. This is at a slightly smaller discount of 80%, but this is enough to knock it down from $39.99 to $7.99. This is also its lowest price ever.

No matter which you choose, you are getting not just some of the best RPGs available on the Nintendo Switch 2, but some of the best RPGs of the 2020s. The first part of the trilogy remake released in 2020 and earned an 89 on Metacritic, while the second part released in 2024 to a 92 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, if none of the deals above tickle your fancy or your wallet is extra empty right now, one of the best Nintendo Switch games of all time is currently available for $2.49.

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A Lot of RPG for Not a Lot of Money

With these deals, not only are Nintendo Switch 2 users getting high quality for cheap, but a lot of content for cheap. To this end, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth takes roughly 50 hours just to mainline. Add side content to this, and it’s almost double that. Completionists, meanwhile, will need closer to 160 hours with the RPG.

The first part of the trilogy is not as long, but still plenty long. To mainline, it takes about 30 to 35 hours. Meanwhile, side content only brings this number to about 40 hours. Completionists will still need to set aside 80 to 85 hours for the RPG, though.