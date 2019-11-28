Nintendo Switch eShop Black Friday Deals Are Live With Huge Savings

The Nintendo Switch eShop Black Friday deals are here, and while they don’t compare to the same deals on PS4 and Xbox One, there’s some pretty good steals on a variety of great games. As you may know, sales on the Nintendo Switch store are not only pretty uncommon, but big, notable Switch games rarely go on noteworthy sales, especially Switch games made by Nintendo itself. That said, this year has not only deals on third-party games from publishers like Capcom, Warner Bros, and Devolver Digital, but it has deals on Nintendo-made Nintendo Switch games, such as the newest Mario Party.

The highlight of the Nintendo Switch eShop deals are the 73 games apart of the storefront’s “Cyber Deals.” Again, the deals aren’t anything to write home about, but for the Nintendo Switch eShop, they are pretty good. Anyway, you can find a link to every game apart of the Cyber Deals promotions by clicking right here. The promotion will run until December 4 and offer discounts on the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Overwatch, Super Mario Party, Cuphead, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Doom, Dark Souls Remastered, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Mario Tennis Aces, Diablo III, NBA 2K20, and many, many more great games.

Meanwhile, beyond the “Cyber Deals,” the Nintendo Switch eShop also has a variety of publisher sales, all of which can be found here. Included in these sales are discounts on games from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Capcom, Devolver Digital, Sega, and Bandai Namco. On top of this, the above link will also show you what else Nintendo has on sale for this Black Friday. In other words, it’s a good overview-type look at the eShop’s Black Friday deals. Further, it’s worth pointing out that more deals may be added to the eShop tomorrow and on Black Friday itself. And of course, Cyber Monday is also right around the corner so keep an eye on that page over the course of the next week.

