Nintendo Switch eShop’s First Massive Sale of 2020 Is Live

Nintendo has announced a new Nintendo Switch eShop sale that features over 1,000 discounts. The deals are part of “The New Year Sale,” which will be up until January 16. In other words, after January 16, the deals will no longer be available. Now, as you may know, the Nintendo Switch eShop rarely has sales, and it’s even rarer that it has good ones, which makes this New Year Sale even more notable, because it’s not often this many Nintendo Switch games are discounted and discounted with decent price cuts.

Beyond discounts on Nintendo Switch exclusives and first-party games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 2, Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Yoshi’s Crafted World, there’s plenty of third-party deals on games like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Ori and the Blind Forest, Stardew Valley, NBA 2K20, Civilization VI, Divinity Original Sin 2, Assassin’s Creed, South Park: The Stick of Truth, Devil May Cry, Mega Man 11, Resident Evil 4, Team Sonic Racing, and plenty more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Further, there’s also publisher specific sales for Xseed, Warner Bros., Devolver Digital, Capcom, Ubisoft, NIS, and more. Again, there’s a lot here. From 2019 games to some of Nintendo Switch’s best games, there’s a little bit of something for everyone, and all of it can be found right HERE.

The New Year Sale is here! Save up to 30% on select digital games through 1/16 at 11:59 p.m. PT. https://t.co/i3iIeegsDF pic.twitter.com/Si5EGtgL8j — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 9, 2020

Meanwhile, if you haven’t already, be sure to also peep the PlayStation Store’s New Year’s Sale, which is equally massive, but a bit more generous with the price cuts. You can find this sale, via this link.

For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on all thing Nintendo Switch, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the console by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.