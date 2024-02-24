Nintendo Switch Deal Discounts Popular Game From $40 to $1.99

A popular and critically acclaimed Nintendo Switch game that would normally cost Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED users $40 is on sale for just $1.99. Better yet, it is not the only notable game discounted to $1.99. There are a few of these deals on the Nintendo eShop. The only catch is that all of these deals are only available for a limited time, with this 95 percent discount, specifically, ending on February 27.

The mystery game in question hails from 2014, a year many consider one of the weakest years in gaming history in terms of releases. As you may know, this was three years before the Nintendo Switch was even on the market, and only the first year of the PS4 and Xbox One.

In 2014, gamers were treated to Dragon Age Inquisition, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, Mario Kart 8, Alien: Isolation, Bayonetta 2, Dark Souls 2, Destiny, Wolfenstein: The New Order, South Park: The Stick of Truth, Super Smash Bros. for Wii U, Far Cry 4, Divinity Original Sin, Titanfall, Hearthstone, Sunset Overdrive, The Wolf Among Us, The Banner Saga, Watch Dogs, The Evil Within, This War of Mine, and more. Even in a slow year, there were still plenty of games to play. Only of these games is available on Nintendo Switch for $1.99 though, and it is This War of Mine, a game that has sold a substantial nine million units to date, which means there is a decent chance you have played it already. If you haven't, you are in for a treat.

Not only was This War of Mine a massive commercial success for 11 Bit Studios, but it reviewed well, with the best-rated version of the game notably coming in at a 90 on Metacritic. Not only do you get it for $1.99, but all of its DLC, as this deal is for the "Complete Edition" of the game. And if you already have this game or are not interested in it, then the other notable $2 deals on the Nintendo eShop that may tickle your fancy.

