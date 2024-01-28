Nintendo Switch eShop Sale Gives Rare Discounts to Nintendo Exclusives

A new sale has hit the eShop for Nintendo Switch that has offered up some rare discounts for Nintendo's own games. Generally speaking, Nintendo doesn't discount its own first-party titles very often. Outside of some various instances scattered throughout the year, Nintendo-developed titles tend to still cost $60 (or more) multiple years after they have first been released. Fortunately, this isn't holding true for the next few weeks as Nintendo is now holding a big sale to celebrate the start of 2024.

From now until Wednesday, February 7, Nintendo is holding its "Jump-Start January" sale on the eShop. This promotion has seen dozens of different first and third-party games on Switch discounted from everywhere between 20% and 80%. While some Switch sales that are seen on the eShop can leave a lot to be desired, this current offer actually includes a variety of titles that haven't even been out for a full year.

Likely the best part of this huge Nintendo Switch sale is that these discounts don't only apply to the digital versions of these games. Instead, Nintendo has also marked down the physical versions as well which can be purchased directly from the Nintendo Store. And if you'd prefer to buy from another storefront, most retailers seem to have also price-matched the deals that have been made here. As a result, be sure to act quickly over the coming days if you'd like to take advantage of these offers.

To learn more about some of the best Nintendo Switch games that have been included with this sale, you can find more details and trailers attached below.

"Escape to a deserted island and create your own paradise as you explore, create, and customize in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. Your island getaway has a wealth of natural resources that can be used to craft everything from tools to creature comforts. You can hunt down insects at the crack of dawn, decorate your paradise throughout the day, or enjoy sunset on the beach while fishing in the ocean. The time of day and season match real life, so each day on your island is a chance to check in and find new surprises all year round."

Price: $41.99

"Barrel-blast into a critically acclaimed Donkey Kong adventure as this beloved franchise makes its Nintendo Switch debut with a banana-bunch of new features. Traverse islands packed with platforming perfection and nonstop action as the classic Kongs in the original game, or mix things up by playing the story as Funky Kong in new Funky Mode!

Arctic invaders have turned Donkey Kong Island into their personal frozen fortress, and it's up to you to save the day. Play as Donkey Kong in Original Mode and team up with Diddy Kong, Dixie Kong, and Cranky Kong—each with unique abilities—to overcome platforming challenges and frosty foes."

Price: $39.99

"Enter 4-on-4 ink-slinging battles in this colorful action shooter packed with style and attitude. As a squid-like Inkling, quickly cover your surroundings (and opponents) in ink with wild weaponry and swim through your own color to sneak and splat. Dive into the fresh fun with family and friends and make waves as a team. Get splatted by an opponent? No sweat! The goal in Turf War is to cover the most ground, so respawn and jump back into the inky action."

Price: $41.99

"Seek out and take in-game photographs of Pokémon in their native environments in the New Pokémon Snap game, only for the Nintendo Switch system! Snap photos from the NEO-ONE as you encounter and research lively wild Pokémon. You might see unexpected expressions or behaviors—Pokémon patrolling their territory, playing, or lurking in out-of-the-way spots"

Price: $41.99

"Descend from the sky to the dangerous world below in this high-flying quest. Your adventure will lead you through perilous dungeons packed with puzzles. Each item you receive will open up even more adventure—uncover a hidden area with the flying Beetle or find a clever way to hinder enemies with a whip. Whether you are scouring for secrets, getting in some sword practice, or upgrading equipment, forge your own path in the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD game."

"Anything goes on this pitch! The latest game in the Mario Strikers series is coming to Nintendo Switch! Prepare for Strike, a five-on-five sport like football that's way heavy on offense. Customise your team as you see fit by equipping them with gear that changes not only their appearance, but also their stats like speed, strength, and pass accuracy. Up to eight players – four players on each team – can compete against each other on one Nintendo Switch console. In addition to individual matches, online play will have Strikers Club mode that lets 20 players join up and compete to become the world's top club."