Nintendo Switch 2 Reportedly Coming This Year; Screen Size Teased by Analyst

Nintendo is reportedly gearing up to release its Nintendo Switch successor, tentatively being referred to as Nintendo Switch 2, this year. Nintendo is without a doubt one of the biggest entertainment companies in the world. They have been around for decades and made an unbelievable amount of contributions to the gaming medium. We can thank Nintendo for innovating in so many areas and constantly pushing the boundaries of the industry. Perhaps its most successful innovation was the Nintendo Switch, an affordable gaming console that you can take anywhere you want and also play on your TV. It has featured some of the best games of all-time with its two mainline Zelda releases and ports of classics like Skyrim. However, some think there is room for improvement, particularly when it comes to power. For years, there have been rumors about Nintendo's Switch successor and it sounds like it may be coming very soon.

It has been heavily rumored for a while that the Nintendo Switch 2 is coming this year and it seems like that is true. A new report from Bloomberg claims that Nintendo's new console will release later this year and feature an 8-inch LCD screen. The source of the information is Omdia analyst Hiroshi Hayase. Bloomberg noted that Hayase claimed that Nintendo will be "responsible for a doubling in shipments of so-called amusement displays in 2024". Similarly, Sharp Corp., an LCD display supplier that has worked with Nintendo in the past, noted last year that it was working with a company on an upcoming games console. As of right now, we don't have any other details on the console, but it all comes from a reliable source. Bloomberg noted that Hayase researches small and medium displays and his forecasts are based on annual checks with companies in the supply chain.

The Nintendo Switch's current screen is 6.2 inches and the Nintendo Switch OLED is 7 inches. An upgrade to 8 inches would be pretty significant, but we have absolutely zero idea what will be powering the whole console. It's expected to be at least on par with the PS4, but it remains to be seen if that will come to fruition. We can likely expect to find out more this summer and presumably see it launch in time for the holiday season, but that's pure speculation at the moment.