Delayed Nintendo Switch Game Stealth Released Out of Nowhere

A Nintendo Switch game that was originally supposed to release all the way back in August 2022 has now arrived on the platform out of nowhere. In recent weeks, it hasn't been uncommon to see new titles stealth launch on Switch. While many of these games rolled out before the arrival of Christmas, though, it seems that one publisher wanted to save its surprise release until the beginning of the new year.

As of today, Toy Soldiers HD has finally rolled out for Nintendo Switch. Originally, this port of the fan-favorite action game was set to roll out on August 5, 2022. However, publisher Accelerate Games announced at the end of July that Toy Soldiers HD had been indefinitely delayed. Since that time, new information on the release of Toy Soldiers HD hasn't been detailed until it suddenly released on the Nintendo eShop today at a price of $29.99.

While it's good to see that Toy Soldiers HD has now finally come to Switch, it's still not exactly clear why this port was delayed for such a long period of time. When Accelerate Games first announced that the game's launch was postponed, it was thought that a solution would be found "quickly" to the problem that was discovered with its multiplayer component. Unfortunately, it took five additional months for Toy Soldiers HD to see the light of day on Switch, but at least the game now seems to be releasing in a much better state.

If you'd like to learn more about Toy Soldiers HD, you can find the game's official description attached below.

"Survey the battlefield and carefully place your units before the first wave of attackers arrives, then jump directly into the action and control machine guns, artillery, mortars, flamethrowers and more. Take to the skies and rain down fire from above, take out enemy bombers or earn your victory in exciting dogfights as you pilot the first airborne war machines. Control fearsome armored vehicles and tanks with explosive firepower as you win the war and earn your upgrades for the next thrilling battle on the road to victory!

A much-loved classic, overhauled and upgraded for a new generation. Toy Soldiers HD contains the original game, all DLC including some out-of-this-world new enemies to take on and some wacky new experimental levels."