New Nintendo Switch Game Delayed Indefinitely Right Before Release

A new game that was planned to release on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED consoles next week has now been delayed indefinitely. From time to time, we've seen games across all platforms receive last-minute delays. And while this is always unfortunate to see come about, those who play on Switch are now the latest to experience one of these late launch day changes.

Announced via a press release today, publisher Accelerate Games revealed that Toy Soldiers HD, which was originally set to come to Nintendo Switch on August 5th, has now been put "on hold." Toy Soldiers is a new Switch port of the popular third-person strategy game that first launched on Xbox 360 all the way back in 2010. Since that time, the game has made a comeback in the form of Toy Soldiers HD, which first came to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms last year. And while the Switch iteration was expected to drop next week, we now have no idea when it will be arriving.

The reason for this delay, according to Accelerate Games, involves the multiplayer component of Toy Soldiers HD. Even though the game is largely ready for launch, Accelerate Games says it must find a solution for a software issue that has come about.

"We regret to inform you that we must hold the release of Toy Soldiers HD for Nintendo Switch for a bit longer. Although we passed extensive quality assurance testing it was discovered that the game's software is not communicating properly with the consumer version of the console when in multiplayer mode," Accelerate Games said of this delay. "Our partners are collaborating with us to quickly implement a solution. Collectively, we all want you to be able to enjoy the full Toy Soldiers HD experience. Whether in single or multiplayer, we want you to experience the game's hybrid FPS tower defense gameplay. [...] We will keep you updated and look forward to releasing the game soon."

