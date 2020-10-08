Nintendo Switch Getting a Trio of Great Games Soon

Surprise, surprise Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are getting more great games soon. Almost everyday games are announced for the Switch and Switch Lite. Many of these games are nothing to write home to Waluigi's mom about, however, today we have not one, not two, but three new notable games announced for Switch and Switch Lite. Better yet, all three are from different genres. More specifically, the games include a horror title, a first-person open-world action-puzzle title, and an action-strategy game.

The first new Switch-bound game is Supraland, a popular PC game that hit last year via Supra Games. The second of the three games is John Wick Hex, which also debuted last year, but via Mike Bithell Games. The third and final new Switch-bound game is Yuppie Psycho, which oddly enough is also a 2019 game from developer Baroque Decay.

Below, you can check out all three games. Included is a trailer for each game, a description for each game, and a release date for each game.