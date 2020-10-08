Nintendo Switch Getting a Trio of Great Games Soon
Surprise, surprise Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are getting more great games soon. Almost everyday games are announced for the Switch and Switch Lite. Many of these games are nothing to write home to Waluigi's mom about, however, today we have not one, not two, but three new notable games announced for Switch and Switch Lite. Better yet, all three are from different genres. More specifically, the games include a horror title, a first-person open-world action-puzzle title, and an action-strategy game.
The first new Switch-bound game is Supraland, a popular PC game that hit last year via Supra Games. The second of the three games is John Wick Hex, which also debuted last year, but via Mike Bithell Games. The third and final new Switch-bound game is Yuppie Psycho, which oddly enough is also a 2019 game from developer Baroque Decay.
Below, you can check out all three games. Included is a trailer for each game, a description for each game, and a release date for each game.
Supraland
About: "Embark on your quest to save the red-stick figure village in the hit first-person open-world action-puzzle platformer. Roam and explore a grand interconnected world. Unlock new versatile abilities and combine them to overcome imaginative puzzles or uncover shrouded secrets. Defeat charging hordes in fast, frenetic first-person combat as you battle your way for an audience with the Blue King."
Release Date: October 22
John Wick Hex
About: "John Wick Hex is a fast-paced, action-oriented strategy game that makes you think and strike like John Wick, the professional hitman of the critically acclaimed film franchise. Created in close cooperation with the creative teams behind the films, John Wick Hex is fight-choreographed chess brought to life as a video game, capturing the series’ signature gun-fu style while expanding its story universe. Players must make quick decisions and choose every action and attack they make, all the while considering their immediate cost and consequences.
Release Date: December 4
Yuppie Psycho
About: Join Brian Pasternack, a young man with no future in a dystopian 90s society, on his first day at one of the world’s largest companies, Sintracorp. Uncertain, unprepared, and massively unqualified, will Pasternack have what it takes to shine in Sintracorp’s hierarchy? It all depends on how he performs on his first assignment… and whether he survives it.
Release Date: October 29